Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is a fan of Monnapule Saleng and reportedly still has plans for the wantaway attacker

The Spanish coach’s future at the club also faces uncertainty as he nears the end of his three-year contract and has yet to agree to a new deal

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Saleng will never play for Pirates again and the player should consider a future away from the Soweto giants

Coach Jose Riveiro’s future at Orlando Pirates could affect Monnapule Saleng’s stay at the Soweto giants.

Riveiro is nearing the end of his three-year contract at Pirates and he has reportedly shown his admiration for wantaway attacker Saleng.

Attacker Monnapule Saleng is admired by coach Jose Riveiro. Image: saleng_monnapule_10/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Saleng has endured a tough season after being forced to the sidelines due to injury and off-field issues which has reportedly led to the attacker submitting a transfer request.

Jose Riveiro is a fan of Monnapule Saleng

Saleng's future is discussed in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Riveiro is a fan of Saleng and the player is part of his plans if he signs a new deal at the Soweto giants.

The source said:

“It is without a doubt that he is one of the players whose talent the coach admires and the coach would love to have him in the team again.”

Pirates confirmed their victory over Sundowns on Twitter (X):

Pirates keep pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns

This season, Pirates are aiming for success in several competitions and have already added the MTN8 tilt to their list of achievements.

In the PSL, the Soweto side kept their title hopes alive after beating log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 15 March 2025 to cut the gap by 15 points with 11 games left.

Pirates has four games in hand over the PSL champions, while they are also pushing for success in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is yet to sign a new deal at the Soweto giants. Image: orlandopirates.

Local football fans question Saleng’s future at Pirates

Local football fans reacted on social media to cast doubt over Saleng’s future at the Soweto giants while there are some who cannot wait to see the player return.

Mfundo Ntuli is pessimistic:

“He will never play for Pirates ever again, people please read between the lines. Once a contracted player stops training with a team, that is the collapse of any relationship between the two parties.”

Matlhatsi Rsa Tlhatsi said Saleng will never play for Pirates again:

“Monnapuleng Saleng will never wear an Orlando Pirates’ t-shirt again.”

TG Thobekile rates Saleng:

“Any coach would like to have Saleng on his team.”

Qamelebeleni AkaDumalenja said Pirates do not need Saleng:

“Again to those who think Pirates is nothing without Saleng. Pirates proved by beating Sundowns that they do not necessarily need the presence of Saleng.”

Goitse Showstoper Jnr Kennekae wants Saleng to come back:

“Bring the boy back.”

