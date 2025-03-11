Orlando Pirates are reportedly showing interest in several exciting players to replace wantaway star Monnapule Saleng

Stars such as Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kabelo Kgositsile, Devin Titus, Tshepang Moremi and Mfundo Thikazi have all been recently linked with the Soweto giants

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick their favourites as they back Pirates to land at least one of their targets

PSL giants Orlando Pirates have been linked with several talented stars to replace Monnapule Saleng, who is reportedly looking to leave the club.

Despite being a fan favourite, Saleng has been exiled at Pirates and the club is reportedly looking at several options to replace the 26-year-old.

Several players such as Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kabelo Kgositsile, Devin Titus, Tshepang Moremi and Mfundo Thikazi have been linked with Pirates while Saleng reportedly nears an exit.

Orlando Pirates want a side filled with depth and quality

Pirates fans want Kgositsile, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club will assess all options before deciding which players will leave or join the club ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

The source said:

“Pirates want to add quality to their side, and players will always be linked with the club. Coach Jose wants depth in all positions, but signings will not be made just to bring in new faces. The players will have to fit the criteria that Pirates are looking for so there will be many players linked but we cannot say for sure who will leave or what players will come. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Sebelebele is a fan favourite, according to the tweet below:

Pirates aim for success in multiple competitions

This season, Pirates are chasing glory in several competitions, including the Nedbank Cup where they are aiming for an unprecedented third successive title.

One of the players reportedly close to joining the side is Baroka FC youngster Kgositsile, with the club having reportedly approached the player.

In terms of their other targets, Pirates face competition from Mamelodi Sundowns for Sebelebele and Titus while Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Moremi and Thikazi.

Fans pick their favourites

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick the player they feel Pirates should pursue to beef up their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Kabelo Mabele predicts competition:

“You'll never see a player being looked by Pirates alone, Sundowns is always nearby!”

Sbali Bali wants a different player:

“In my view, I will be happy if we can sign Titus. Titus can be the best replacement for Saleng because he is a very similar player. He is a consistent goalscoring winger just like Saleng, a very fast player with pace. We really need him.”

Anthony Mahambayetwa Laffor is a fan of Kgositsile:

“Pirates must sign that Baroka youngster, not this one.”

Evans Stefaans Mgiba picked their favourite:

“They must also sign Mfundo Thikazi.”

Realise Infinity Makhubela is pessimistic:

“They can sign 80 players in five seasons but still no league.”

Orlando Pirates look to secure a star player’s future

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates are looking to extend star striker Tshegofatso Mabasa’s contract at the club.

Mabasa is chasing the all-time goalscoring record at Pirates and the Soweto giants are looking to extend his contract, which expires at the end of June 2027.

