Orlando Pirates’ talented winger, Monnapule Saleng, appears to be on his way out of the club after growing disillusioned with his current situation

Sources suggest that Saleng is set to hand in a transfer request, seeking a move away from the Buccaneers at the end of the season.

This comes amid ongoing frustrations regarding how he has been treated by the club.

Reports indicate that Saleng has not been happy with his treatment by Orlando Pirates despite his impressive performances for the team.

Saleng's Discontent at Orlando Pirates.

Reports indicate that Saleng has not been happy with his treatment by Orlando Pirates despite his impressive performances for the team.

The winger, who has earned significant praise for his skill on the field, feels that his contributions have not been adequately recognized, and he deserves better from the club.

An insider close to the situation revealed,

He feels he deserves better, especially for what he has done for the club. Even this season, he was doing well before this whole thing started.

He just wants a fair deal from Pirates, that’s all.

Contract Situation:

Saleng’s current contract with Orlando Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season, but the club reportedly activated a two-year extension option, ensuring his stay until at least 2027.

However, his reported dissatisfaction with the club’s handling of his situation may lead him to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

The Impact of Saleng’s Departure:

If Saleng follows through on his decision to request a transfer, it would mark a significant loss for Orlando Pirates.

The winger has been one of the standout performers for the team in recent seasons, and his departure would leave a gap in their attack. Saleng’s potential exit comes at a time when Pirates are looking to strengthen their squad for the future, making his transfer request a crucial issue to address in the coming months.

Orlando Pirates' talented winger, Monnapule Saleng, appears to be on his way out of the club after growing disillusioned with his current situation.

With Monnapule Saleng’s future at Orlando Pirates hanging in the balance, the club now faces a crucial decision regarding his fate.

As tensions over his contract and emotional well-being continue to mount, Pirates must decide whether to offer him an improved deal that reflects his value or allow him to move on.

With the season reaching its final stretch, the coming weeks will be critical in determining the next chapter of Saleng’s career.

