Despite a solid performance in the CHAN first-leg qualifier against Egypt, Monnapule Saleng was released from the Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki made strategic changes to the squad, bringing in fresh players like Victor Letsoalo, Mondli Mpoto, and Levy Mashiane

Fans have mixed reactions to Saleng’s release, with some expressing sympathy for his personal struggles

Despite being away from action for three months, Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng made a notable return during the CHAN first-leg qualifier against Egypt, contributing significantly to the 1-1 draw at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.

However, Saleng was among four players released from the squad, including teammates Azola Tshobeni, Kaizer Chiefs' Naledi Hlongwane, and Golden Arrows' Nduduzo Mhlongo.

The decision came shortly after the match, with the squad needing to adjust for the upcoming return leg in Cairo.

Saleng was among four players released from the squad, including teammates Azola Tshobeni, Kaizer Chiefs' Naledi Hlongwane, and Golden Arrows' Nduduzo Mhlongo.

The Real Reason for Saleng’s Release

Saleng’s release wasn’t due to his performance, but rather logistical and personal reasons.

Ahead of the match, Saleng had not been training with Orlando Pirates and was home in Boitumelong township in Bloemhof.

He drove to join the squad in Bloemfontein just before the game, and after the match, Bafana Bafana returned by road to Gauteng to prepare for the second leg.

However, Saleng did not join the team in Johannesburg as planned.

The squad arrived in the city on Monday, and with departure set for Thursday, Saleng had still not linked up with them by Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, Saleng was excluded from the travelling squad for the second leg.

Mental Health and Personal Struggles

A source close to Saleng revealed that the player had been

He’s struggling. He’s not taking this Pirates thing well. Mentally, he’s not in the best place.

The source explained.

These personal struggles may have influenced his performance and contributed to his absence from the squad.

It's fair he must return to his work where he's employed and paid."

Here are the netizens' reactions to Monnapule Saleng’s release: Jama:

GM sky:

What if Ntseki was instructed to release Saleng. 😭😭😭"

Cas music:

So the other ones that were dropped also, was it because of the situation at Pirates?

Ata wa:

Bring Saleng to Naturena maan, he will be the best Saleng we know."

Julius:

Hae Saleng, I really feel sorry for him. Football is a short career to mess with. One thing, Pirates will always be Pirates, but where will he be?"

De rossi:

Something is wrong with that guy, especially from family.

Madoka Junior:

Thought he was going to Pirates 😔 Am no Pirates fan, but that guy can play football.

Monnapule Saleng's Struggles with Mental Health

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng is struggling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Saleng feels underpaid, believing his contributions on the field are not properly reflected in his compensation.

His parents, Thabo and Makie Tsoeu, have expressed deep concern about their son's emotional well-being and his desire to leave the club.

