Monnapule Saleng, along with three others, has been released ahead of the CHAN qualifier against Egypt

Victor Letsoalo, Mondli Mpoto, and Levy Mashiane have been called up to strengthen the team

Football fans express frustration and speculation over Ntseki’s decision, with some criticizing SAFA’s leadership

According to reports from the Bafana Bafana camp, head coach Molefi Ntseki has made squad adjustments ahead of South Africa's crucial CHAN qualifier against Egypt.

Among the notable exclusions is Monnapule Saleng, who has been released alongside Azola Tshobeni, Naledi Hlongwane, and Nduduzo Mhlongo.

Sources close to the team suggest that Ntseki’s decision to drop Saleng and the others may be tactical, as he looks to refine his squad for the high-stakes encounter.Image Credit/Lorenz Köhler.

Source: Facebook

Ntseki’s Decision: Tactical or Strategic?

Sources close to the team suggest that Ntseki’s decision to drop Saleng and the others may be tactical, as he looks to refine his squad for the high-stakes encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Saleng, a talented winger with international experience, was expected to feature in the upcoming match, making his omission a surprising move.

However, it is believed that the coach opted for a different approach, leading to the reshuffle.

Replacements Announced

To fill the gaps left by the released players, Bafana Bafana has called up Victor Letsoalo, Mondli Mpoto, and Levy Mashiane.

Letsoalo, in particular, brings goal-scoring prowess to the team, while Mpoto strengthens the goalkeeping department, and Mashiane adds versatility.

To fill the gaps left by the released players, Bafana Bafana has called up Victor Letsoalo, Mondli Mpoto, and Levy Mashiane.Image Credit/Lorenz Köhler.

Source: Facebook

What This Means for Saleng

Monnapule Saleng's recent exclusion from the Bafana Bafana squad raises questions about his role in future national team selections.

The Orlando Pirates winger has been sidelined for several months due to undisclosed issues, leading to limited playing time for his club.

This lack of match fitness may have influenced Coach Molefi Ntseki's decision to omit him from the CHAN qualifier against Egypt.

Saleng will need to address these challenges and regain his form at Orlando Pirates to bolster his chances of future national team call-ups.

Netizens React to Saleng’s Exclusion

The decision to drop Saleng has sparked mixed reactions from football fans on social media, with some seeing it as a strategic move while others criticize the leadership at SAFA. @Khambule:

Could this mean Saleng is going back to train with the big boys?"

@King Turbo:

Pirates want Saleng to report for training lol 😂

@Thenjeni:

Let him go and concentrate on his parents. He betrayed us. They need him more than ever before.

@Eric:

What's the point of keeping Mkhelele at Bafana if he's not even qualified to coach at CHAN? Once Broos leaves, we are doomed... Danny needs to go fast. Ntseki is finished, he will not win this thing. Dan Dance needs to be brought in to replace Broos once he leaves.

@Mupper:

This is just a joke!!! And really says a lot about SAFA and the quality of people at that institution... 🤦‍♂️

Monnapule Saleng’s Struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng is struggling with depression, which has been exacerbated by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Sources close to the player reveal that he feels underpaid and undervalued, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his compensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News