Russell Zuma recently addressed a death hoax after social media cooked up rumours that he had died

The singer released a statement dispelling the rumours and assuring his supporters that he is alive and well

While many fans expressed relief at the news, others demanded that he ease the pain with some new music

Russell Zuma released a statement after rumours of his death circulated. Images: russell_zuma

Source: Instagram

Russell Zuma became the latest victim of a death hoax after several netizens claimed that he was involved in a fatal car crash.

Russell Zuma dismisses death rumours

As fans wait for Russell Zuma's highly-anticipated album, many received the shock of their lives after netizens announced the singer's untimely death.

In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, WhyUfikelate was among the netizens to announce Russle's passing, stating that the Angikaze hitmaker was proposed dead after a fatal car accident. But it was all made up.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a statement released by Theko Entertainment on 6 August 2024, representatives confirmed that the rumours about Russell's death were not true, highlighting the recent celebrity losses and alluding to the late Connie Chiume:

"The spread of such erroneous news is both deeply disappointing and alarming, especially at a time when many celebrities are indeed facing genuine loss. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with all those mourning their loved ones. "

Mzansi reacts to Russell Zuma's statement

Fans were relieved that Russell is alive and well, with some requesting that he release new music to help soothe their aching hearts:

mbalenhle_makhaya was relieved:

"My heart stopped! Thank God!"

cheese0.7 requested:

"If you're alive, release the album in the next hour."

wayne_exzibit23 said:

"Facebook needs to be shut down!"

bassiehuma wrote:

"Yoh, thank goodness!"

katy_kodisang suggested:

"Okay, release a song so that we know you're really fine."

sheis_missneo was distressed:

"Haii mara batho! My heart when I saw these posts. I'm so glad it's not true."

Connie Chiume talks about her first job

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Connie Chiume's interview, in which she spoke about her first job after finishing matric.

The late actress also got real about how she lost her job two years into her training.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News