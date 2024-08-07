Mzansi unearthed an old video of Connie Chiume's interview where she spoke about nearly becoming a nurse

The late actress revealed that due to falling pregnant, she was kicked out and couldn't complete her training

Tributes have poured in for the former Gomora star from fans, peers and the entire nation bidding farewell to the celebrated actress

Connie Chiume revealed what made her give up her dream of becoming a nurse. Images: conniechiume

A video of Connie Chiume speaking about how she nearly became a nurse left many fans reeling at the actress' sudden passing.

Connie Chiume speaks on being a nurse

Following the tragic death of veteran actress, Connie Chiume, many fans have unearthed old videos of the star's most memorable moments.

From her lively dance videos to legendary scenes from her TV appearances, Mzansi has taken the time to celebrate Mme Connie's remarkable life and career, and the tributes are never-ending.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a short clip from the former Gomora star's interview on Podcast and Chill, where she spoke about her achievements and how falling pregnant killed her chances of becoming a nurse:

"After completing my matric, I came to Tembisa Hospital to train as a nurse in 1972. I was there for two years, but I fell pregnant, and the laws stated that you couldn't come back if you were pregnant. I was kicked out because I couldn't go back anymore."

Mzansi pays tribute to Connie Chiume

Fans were shattered watching Mme Connie's interview:

thakgatsodiamond_sapodcast said:

"She is beautiful; may her soul rest in peace."

Luyakeya wrote:

"Just heard the news; rest in peace, mama Chiume."

_Makunyane showed love to Connie:

"What a happy soul, man."

thubagumbo6715 posted:

"I had not seen this interview before, but when I heard the sad news, I just searched her name to find this. She loved her children. May God give them strength during this time of trouble."

cassidyrupiya9790 responded:

"Eish. This interview feels extremely different."

Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Connie Chiume

In more Connie Chiume updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' passing from Mzansi celebs.

From LaConco to Nandi Madida, local socialites paid their respects and celebrated the late actress' life and career.

