Connie Chiume, the legendary South African actress, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 6 August 2024

In a Podcast & Chil l interview, Chiume expressed she wanted fans to remember her in their unique ways

Social media is flooded with tributes, with fans recalling her roles in Rhythm City and Gomora and heartfelt moments from her career

Mzansi is still reeling following the untimely death of legendary actress Connie Chiume. Affectionately known as Mam'Connie, the star passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on 6 August 2024.

Connie Chiume opened up about how she wanted to be remembered. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume on how she wants to be remembered

Connie Chiume was undoubtedly one of the most decorated stars in Mzansi. With a career spanning decades, Chiume has been featured in several local and international productions, including Rhythm City, Zone 14, Gomora, Black Panther, and the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The star's death saw social media users posting tributes online. A user with the handle @BlxckSwiss_ unearthed a video of the star talking about how she wanted her fans to remember her. Speaking during an interview with MacG on Podcast & Chill, Mam'Connie said she has impacted different people differently, so people should remember her in ways they see fit. She said:

"I want people to be at liberty to remember me the way they want to remember me."

Mzansi mourns Connie Chiume

Social media is awash with tributes for the legendary star. Fans and colleagues have shared heartwarming messages.

@huSithole95_ZA said:

"I will remember her as Tshidi's mom on Rhythm City rest in peace."

@makaSneza commented:

"When she would say *my baby* on Gomora ❤️💔🙏"

@BLK_Lezothi added:

"Mme Connie 💔💔💔"

@BABYBOYSHABBA wrote:

"One of my favourite episodes of the podcast ever 💔💔💔"

Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to late actress Connie Chiume

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following the tragic news of Connie Chiume's death, Mzansi celebrities bid farewell to the veteran actress with heartfelt tribute messages on social media.

It was a sad day for South Africa when the nation learned of the tragic passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who sadly lost her life in hospital after recently celebrating her 72nd birthday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News