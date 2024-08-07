Uncle Waffles is thrilled after getting a shout-out from American singer SZA, who was happy to meet the Tanzania hitmaker

SZA praised Uncle Waffles' energy in a social media post, to which Uncle Waffles responded with love and gratitude

Fans reacted positively, expressing admiration for both stars and hoping for a future collaboration

Award-winning amapiano star Uncle Waffles is over the moon after getting a shout-out from American singer and songwriter SZA. SZA said she was happy to finally meet the Tanzania hitmaker.

SZA raves about meeting Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles could not believe it when internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter SZA said she was happy to meet her. The American star responded to a fan who shared a video showing the two stars at an event. She said:

"Hotter than hades in there, but I was so happy to meet @unclewaffffles.🤌🏾✨✨ such a fan of her energy🥹"

Responding to the post, Uncle Waffles also expressed her love for the star. She commented:

"I can’t believe it; I love you so much, thank you🥹🥹❤️!"

Fans react to SZA and Uncle Waffles' sweet exchange

Social media users lauded the two female stars for showing each other love. Some even called for them to work together.

@motherboarddoc said:

"My two favourite women in the world are bonding. Kele Rata le le 2❤️"

@QueenZee_Unpack commented:

"Sana waffles. You are living my dream."

@ctrlszaaa added:

"You’re literally so perfect, and I can’t wait for the new album!! You’ve gotten me through so many tough times, and I could never thank you enough."

@notthewiz_ said:

"She was so good at Broccoli City! Would’ve loved to see that collab!"

