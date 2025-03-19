After their 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC, coach Nasreddine Nabi attended a special meeting with the club's management

The meeting aimed to prevent a repeat of last season's poor performance, where Chiefs finished 10th

Fans expressed mixed opinions, with some calling for more quality players and an assistant for Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC, which prompted an urgent meeting at the club’s Naturena headquarters.

The loss left Amakhosi in eighth place, with only eight wins from 22 league games under head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Following the disappointing result, Nabi attended a special meeting with the club's management to discuss ways to improve the team's performance.

Special Meeting with Management

According to Soccer Laduma, the meeting was not a routine post-match analysis but a brainstorming session with management focused on finding solutions for the remaining league matches and the Nedbank Cup.

An insider revealed that the club believes the team is capable of better results than what has been seen so far this season.

Focus on Avoiding Last Season’s Pitfalls

Sources within the club highlighted that the meeting also aimed to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles, where Kaizer Chiefs finished in 10th place and went without a trophy.

The club’s management emphasized the importance of securing a top-eight finish and staying competitive in the Nedbank Cup with just eight games left in the league.

Fan Reactions

Eddy Pele:

It's break even... he won 9 games and lost 9 games, the rest are draws. Chiefs has not yet hired him; they are going to still hire him.

Kaene:

Nabi requires an assistant like Dan Malesela... honestly, Chiefs do play well but cannot score. Also, there is an element of sloppiness in the defence, something they really should improve on.

Collins Colie:

Chiefs win 1 game, he speaks English, but after losing 4 games, he speaks Setswana... ayi 😁."

T.A Zulu:

This management is failing all our coaches. They must break the bank and sign more than 8 quality players. Chiefs play well under Nabi, but they lack quality."

Monwabisi:

I think it's high time now for Bobby Motaung to tell him straight that he no longer guarantees his life at the stadium or even at their training sessions."

Patrick Zulu:

Just change, try his assistant. This man... eeesh, he is choosing some players. He started very well, but the way of changing, changing... if you can put another coach there, you will see those boys.

Hector:

Nabi has articulated his work very well. And he made sure that anyone sees that we need quality players, clinical players more specially.

