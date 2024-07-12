Connie Chiume's viral photo with her daughter and granddaughter has captivated social media, showcasing three generations of beauty

The Black Panther star, known for her roles in Gomora and Marvel films, received widespread admiration for the stunning family picture

Fans praised the photo, noting the star's daughter's resemblance to actress Zikhona Sodlaka and commenting on the family's striking looks

Veteran South African actress Connie Chiume recently found her name charting social media trends after her stunning picture with her family went viral. The bow-viral snap shows the Black Panther star posing with her daughter and granddaughter.

Connie Chiume's picture goes viral

Mam Connie Chiume is undoubtedly one of the greatest actresses of our time. The actress, who has been in the industry for decades, has an impressive catalogue featuring local and international shows, including Gomora and Marvel's Black Panther and the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A picture of the decorated actress posing with her daughter and grandchild is making the rounds on the micro-blogging platform X. The picture shared by a user with the handle @Buhlenomuhle shows the three stunning women from three different generations. The caption read:

"3 generation photo of Connie Chiume and her family"

Fans can't get over Connie Chiume's stunning family

Social media users love it when celebrities show off their families. Many couldn't get over how beautiful Connie and her family looked in the picture. Some even noted that the award-winning actress' daughter resembles former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Zikhona Sodlaka.

@Slangforever said:

"Very beautiful "

@Keitu_Reba wrote:

"This lady looks like Zikhona Sodlaka."

@fargieboy commented:

"The little girl looks like you."

@neicey___ said:

"So pretty "

Lesedi Matsunyane recreates old pic of her mom, Connie Ferguson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently presented her mother, Connie Ferguson, with a heartwarming gift for Mother's Day.

Legendary actress Connie Ferguson's first daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, recently wowed many of her fans and followers on social media with her latest post. The star recently recreated Connie's old iconic picture, paying homage to her for Mother's Day. Lesedi shared the reel of her recreation on her Instagram page.

