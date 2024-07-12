Connie Chiume’s 3 Generation Picture With Her Daughter and Grandchild Goes Viral, SA Loves It
Veteran South African actress Connie Chiume recently found her name charting social media trends after her stunning picture with her family went viral. The bow-viral snap shows the Black Panther star posing with her daughter and granddaughter.
Connie Chiume's picture goes viral
Mam Connie Chiume is undoubtedly one of the greatest actresses of our time. The actress, who has been in the industry for decades, has an impressive catalogue featuring local and international shows, including Gomora and Marvel's Black Panther and the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
A picture of the decorated actress posing with her daughter and grandchild is making the rounds on the micro-blogging platform X. The picture shared by a user with the handle @Buhlenomuhle shows the three stunning women from three different generations. The caption read:
"3 generation photo of Connie Chiume and her family"
Fans can't get over Connie Chiume's stunning family
Social media users love it when celebrities show off their families. Many couldn't get over how beautiful Connie and her family looked in the picture. Some even noted that the award-winning actress' daughter resembles former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Zikhona Sodlaka.
@Slangforever said:
"Very beautiful "
@Keitu_Reba wrote:
"This lady looks like Zikhona Sodlaka."
@fargieboy commented:
"The little girl looks like you."
@neicey___ said:
Thuli Phongolo shows off her gorgeous legs in stunning mini dress, SA can't deal: "You're beautiful"
"So pretty "
