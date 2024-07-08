Brenda Mtambo recently showed off her powerful voice when she was performing at the Wilson B Nkosi Gala

The talented Soul singer posted a video clip of her performance, and she bragged about her amazing voice

Many fans seem to agree, and many lauded her for her longevity and being one of the top stars in Mzansi

Brenda Mtambo stole the show recently at the Wilson B Nkosi Gala when she performed some of her greatest songs at the event.

Brenda Mtambo looked ravishing in her outfit at the Wilson B Nkosi gala dinner. Image: @brendamtambo

Brenda Mtambo has SA gushing with soothing vocals

One thing talented Soul singer Brenda Mtambo will do is give the other singers a run for their money. The star was one of the performers at Wilson B Nkosi's gala, which took place at the Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg.

She looked stunning in a short blue and yellow dress from Imprint South Africa, and she wore bold ankle-length boots.

Brenda said she had an amazing night, and she thanked the organisers for this:

"Thank you, Lord, for everything you are doing to this here, your child. Big thank you to @tsplatinumconcerts last night was amazing. Thank you for my dress."

SA reacts to Brenda's amazing vocals

Reacting to the video clip she posted, and her hilarious caption on Twitter where she bragged about her amazing voice, fans hailed her as their favourite singer.

ndushezi said:

"You look stunning B!!"

30nailed added:

"Your music and voice healed me last night."

mthobisimsomi_nxumalo gushed:

"So pretty...I love you."

lerato s shared:

"He is our Faithful Father. May we stay with Him."

makhosazanandhlovu added:

"Gorgeous girl .. beautiful outfit. A powerhouse."

