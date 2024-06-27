Brenda Mtambo has been added to the lineup for the highly anticipated Wilson B Nkosi Gala

The Afro-soul singer and songwriter will be gracing the state at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg

Wilson B Nkosi is celebrating 37 years in the industry as a radio host, and other entertainers include Skhumba Hlophe

South African singer Brenda Mtambo has been announced as one of the performers at the Wilson B Nkosi Celebrates Thirty-Seven Years on Radio Gala.

Brenda Mtambo is set to grace the stage at the Wilson B Nkosi Gala at Emperors Palace. Image: @brendamtambo

Source: Instagram

Singer Brenda Mtambo joins Wilson B Nkosi's gala

Brenda Mtambo is among the performers who will grace the stage on 29 June 2024 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. She will set the stage on fire for the highly anticipated Wilson B Nkosi Gala.

Brenda joins the vibrant lineup, which also features award-winning musicians Sjava and Mafikizolo and comedian Skhumba Hlope. Msizi Shembe, Sentle Lehoko Paul Mtirara, Collen Zondo, Bambo Johnson, Morda, and Tbose are part of the DJing panel.

The gala celebrates Wilson B Nkosi's 37-year career in the radio industry. Tickets start from R500.

Why Brenda is the perfect fit

T&S Platinum Concerts spoke highly of the singer and spoke about her artistry.

“Brenda's artistry is deeply rooted in her cultural heritage, and her music reflects a rich tapestry of influences that resonates with a diverse audience. Her passion for music and commitment to her craft are evident in her charming live performances.

"Her unique style and captivating voice have earned her a dedicated following of fans who appreciate her soul-stirring musical expressions, and we are excited to have her celebrate the legend with us and give our event patrons an unforgettable experience.”

Janet Jackson to headline DStv Delicious Festival

In a previous report from Briefly News, American singer Janet Jackson was revealed as one of the headlining acts for the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival.

The festival organisers shared the official announcement, and fans couldn't wait to get their hands on some tickets. South African fans are raving over the highly anticipated event and want a chance to watch their fave perform live.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News