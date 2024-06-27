The American singer and actress Keyshia Cole will be heading to South Africa this coming September

The star is set to embark on a three-city tour from 26 till the 29 of September 2024

Glen21 Entertainment CEO Glen Netshipise shared with Briefly News that they are thrilled to bring one of the finest RnB performers to Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

US star Keyshia Cole will be coming to SA. Image: @keyshiacole

Source: Instagram

Oh yes! Another veteran American singer and actress will be heading down to South Ahh to give her fans a memorable night they'll never forget.

Singer Keyshia Cole set to perform in SA on 3-day tour

South Ahh seems to be a place for many international musicians. The American singer and actress Keyshia Cole is another celebrity visiting Mzansi in September 2024.

It was recently announced that Cole will be having a three-day tour in Cape Town, North West, and Pretoria later this year. Many fans are excited and can't wait to meet their childhood star.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also announced the Heaven Sent hitmaker's concert on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Keisha Cole coming to South Africa. The R&B star will perform in Mzansi in September 2024. The concerts will be held at … Grandwest Arena (Capetown) - 26 September, Sun City (Rustenburg) - 28 September, SunBet Arena (Pretoria) - 29 September. Tickets range at R690 - R1690"

Glen21 Entertainment CEO Glen Netshipise shared with Briefly News that they are thrilled to bring one of the finest RnB performers to Mzansi.

He said:

"Her music resonates with audiences worldwide, and she has amassed a huge following in the country. We have seen her live, so we know her South African fans are in for an unforgettable show."

See the post below:

Fans weigh in on Keyshia Cole coming to South Africa

Many netizens reacted to Keyshia Coming to SA. See some of the comments below:

@KingNema_Jnr commented:

"The only song I remember is Heaven sent."

@thembeka_lov465 mentioned:

"So KZN is actually abandoned. All international artists are not coming to KZN."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"I’m definitely there."

@PearlMndebele said:

"So Durban is not her target market."

@Stylecandii responded:

"I’m so going."

@phumeh_chrissy replied:

"My fave I’m definitely going there."

Beyoncé's alleged SA tour dates get fans talking

Briefly News previously reported that hold your horses, Mzansi, God has finally answered your prayers. A flyer making the rounds on social media claims that Beyoncé will come to Johannesburg for a show.

South Africa has had its fair share of international stars in recent years, including Boyz II Men, Westlife, Maroon 5, and Joe Thomas, who is also scheduled to return in April. Social media users could not believe their eyes when a poster claiming that Beyoncé was coming to SA circulated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News