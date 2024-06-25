Janet Jackson was revealed as one of the headlining acts for the upcoming DStv Delicious Fest

The festival organisers shared the official announcement, and fans couldn't wait to get their hands on some tickets

Mzansi is raving over the highly-anticipated event and for a chance to watch their fave perform live

DStv Delicious Fest announced Janet Jackson as one of its headliners. Images: janetjackson

Source: Instagram

DStv Delicious has officially announced one of its headlining acts for the 2024 festival, and it's none other than one of the biggest entertainers of all time, Janet Jackson!

Janet Jackson to headline DStv Delicious Fest

Ahead of the highly-anticipated DStv Delicious Fest, the organisers have been rolling out tickets, and some big names are set to perform live at the event.

Known to always bring their A-game with entertainment, the festival has brought some renowned performers to Mzansi, including Babyface and Maxwell, and who could forget Ringo Madlingozi's unforgettable show?

Hoping to up the ante, the festival has now announced Janet Jackson as one of the headlining acts for this year's event.

The All For You hitmaker recently kicked off her Together Again Tour, and after fans saw her prepare for her shows, South Africans know they're in for a good time on 21 September 2024.

Another headliner is the incredible Jill Scott, who like Janet, is expected to dazzle Mzansi with her soothing voice on Sunday, 22 September 2024 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Mzansi reacts to DStv Delicious Fest announcement

South Africans are ready to sing and dance with the impeccable Janet Jackson:

TheTitanBaddie said:

"Y'all don't understand how loudly I gasped!"

_uNeoM is ready:

"I need to start warming up my voice for 'That’s The Way Love Goes' because imma sing at the top of my lungs!"

Remofilwe_Mash was considering it:

"I might just actually go and do nothing for my birthday because what do you even mean you’re bringing Janet Jackson?"

B_Yandaa was excited:

"OMG! I am screaming! Please, I cannot miss this!"

DJ Sbu hosts podcasting event

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu's event to build a community around podcasting.

The South African Podcast and Music Festival will help different generations of podcasters come together and network, thereby growing the South African podcasting industry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News