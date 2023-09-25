DStv Delicious hosted a slew of artists over the long weekend and fans went in numbers to see their favourite performers as well as feast on the delicious food

Among the artists was singer Ringo Madlingozi who appeared frustrated on stage and stormed off during his set

Fans and attendees were shocked at Ringo's outburst as he made his way off stage and seemingly zapped fans with the middle finger

Ringo Madlingozi had fans stunned when he made a dramatic stage exit and flashed his middle finger at the DStv Delicious Festival. Images: madlingoziringo

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, Ringo Madlingozi graced the long-awaited DStv Delicious Festival stage to rock with his most loyal supporters. During his performance, something seemed to have frustrated the singer to the point where he stormed off stage.

Not only that, fans were shocked to capture the Ndiyagodola hitmaker flashing his middle finger as he made his way off stage.

Ringo Madlingozi flashes middle finger on stage

Over the long weekend at the DStv Delicious Festival, fans were treated to more than they expected during Ringo Madlingozi's performance. X user, Kea_Nuri captured Ringo in a video where he was about to get off the stage.

The singer appeared infuriated at something, seemingly the organizers as he told his supporters that he wouldn't be coming back to the show before storming off stage and zapping his middle finger:

"Next year March and April I'm having something for you and I'm not coming here."

Fans weigh in on Ringo's outburst

Mzansi was shocked at Ringo's actions and wondered just what or who made him that upset:

_RebaS said:

"The band still playing while he rants is ending me!"

DzanibeNhlanhla posted:

·"Ziyakhala!! Political Career going wrong, music azikhiphi, social life iyafa!!"

Mzombe responded:

"What did they do to Ringo?"

zeema_kay commented:

"Such a diva ke lo tata."

Katli_T added:

"Bathong Ringo!"

mesuli_macozoma said:

"So hip hop!"

B_Mbovu asked:

"Haibo bayenzeni i fighter?"

Ringo makes a musical comeback

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that Ringo ended his hiatus and signed a deal with Sony Entertainment.

The singer has been in the music industry since the mid-80s and after some years of inactivity, appears to be back on his feet to make changes that align with his new journey.

The publication also shared the news of Ringo divorcing his wife Nomfundo after 25 years of marriage.

Source: Briefly News