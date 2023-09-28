Somizi's name is all over social media after his lookalike was captured on camera performing at a show

In the clip, the artist who is Ugandan musician Kabako, is seen rocking a crowd in high-heeled boots before falling below the stage

Mzansi are hysterical after watching the video, with many saying that the performer is in fact Somgaga

Somizi Mhlongo is topping trends after his lookalike, Ugandan musician Kabako, fell while performing on stage. Images: X: ChrisExcel102 and Instagram, somizi

Somizi Mhlongo has the socials buzzing after a clip of his lookalike started making rounds on the internet. In the short video, Somgaga's doppelgänger, Kabako, is captured performing to a lively crowd before falling offstage.

Netizens are floored with laughter from watching Somizi's lookalike make a dramatic exit.

Somizi's lookalike falls offstage

In a Twitter (X) post shared by user ChrisExcel, a Ugandan performer by the name Kabako, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, is seen performing on stage.

From the wavy hair down to the high-heeled boots, the performer could pass as Somgaga's doppelgänger.

As the clip progresses, the lookalike moves across the stage which is not in the best shape, and falls underneath after stepping on a loose platform piece.

"Please pray for Somizi."

Mzansi erupts from Somizi lookalike clip

Online users are hysterically laughing at the clip of Somizi's doppelgänger and the jokes have started to fly across the socials:

Tshegowmscott said:

"This is hilarious!"

valazat responded:

"Bro was sent to an early grave!"

pinkdoll_love asked:

"When and where did this happen?"

MONGZAR_ posted:

"The underground gang is on the hunt for him it's time!"

AdvocateStreet added:

"Rumours say his still down there."

ketsiboy said:

"Yoh....I hope he didn't get hurt yaz."

Somizi surprises kids with Sompire apparel

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo delivering Sompire Kids clothing to a kiddies' birthday party.

The fashion brand appears to be doing well despite the hate and cancellation threats received from social media, and Somizi shows to be on the up and up.

The media mogul recently moved into his new office and shared the heartfelt experience with his supporters as he reflected on his legacy.

