Media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently unveiled his impressive new office, which he dedicated to his late parents, sharing heartfelt portraits of them on Instagram.

In his touching caption, Somizi expressed gratitude for their unwavering belief in his artistic aspirations, emphasizing that they never pushed for a backup plan

The post elicited emotional reactions from social media users who praised Somizi's hard work and the beauty of his heart

Somizi Mhlongo is a strong believer in not putting all your eggs in one basket. The larger-than-life media personality recently shared pictures of his world-class office.

Somizi Mhlongo dedicated his new office to his late parents in an emotional post. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo dedicates new office to late parents

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the star who recently launched his clothing brand Sompire Kids shared a glimpse of his mouthwatering new office.

The Idols SA judge dedicated his new move to his late parents. Showing beautiful portraits of the late legends and himself, SomG hailed them for always believing in him.

He added that he is grateful that his dream is finally coming true now, not some years ago because he is ready now. Part of the heartwarming caption read:

"Thank u for always allowing me to be me always. When I said I wanna be an artist you never said finish your matric as plan B. Coz you have always believed in my Plan A and so did I. And Plan A has had its ups and downs. At some point, I wish I had plan B. But I’m glad I hung on. Plan A is now paying off."

Somizi's followers react to his touching post

Social media users were moved to tears by Somizi's sweet letter to his late parents. Many fans hailed him for being a hard worker.

@leratokganyago said:

"Ngi ne idea ya ma boots "

@nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"That's what happens when you have a beautiful heart, blessings upon blessings ❤️."

@zenandemfenyana added:

"This is incredible ❤️"

@lusandambane noted:

"Something about this post makes me a little emotional ❤️."

@thebeilakafeng commented:

"You’re a winner @somizi. Even if you had gone with Plan B, you’d have won. That’s your divine inspiration. Winning."

