Musician and EFF member Ringo Madlingozi has scored a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment

Ringo shared on his Instagram timeline that he has signed with the record company

All his 13 albums will be made available on all streaming platforms for the first time on 15 September

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ringo's catalogue will be available from 15 September on all streaming platforms. Image:madlingoziringo

Source: Instagram

The member of EFF and member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Ringo Madlingozi, has signed a significant deal with one of Mzansi's most prominent recording companies.

Sony Music Entertainment signs Ringo Madlingozi.

The Sondela hitmaker has reached his career's huge milestone after nearly 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Ringo Madlingozi recently bagged himself a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment South Africa.

The recording company said the EFF member's 13 albums, old and new music, will be released on all streaming platforms and will be made available from Friday, 15 September 2023.

Sony Music took to Instagram to share the news with their followers and fans on their timeline. They posted a reel showcasing what went down on the day Ringo went to sign his deal at their offices.

The video was captioned:

“Join us as we welcome the epic Legend, Ringo Madlingozi, to the Sony Music family this week." Fans can anticipate the music catalogue to become available on all digital streaming platforms on the 15th of September. #SonyWelcomesRingo.”

Watch the reel here:

Sean Watson from Sony Music Entertainment shared with Briefly News that though he has worked with Ringo for years, this partnership will be very special.

He said:

"It's going to be a remarkable experience revisiting those moments now that he's become part of our Sony Music family. I'm deeply grateful he decided to share his outstanding music collection with us as he embarks on this new journey at Sony."

Fans respond to Ringo’s career milestone

Shortly after posting the reel, Netizens congratulated the musician, saying it was long overdue and

Some said the legend should keep on blessing them with good music:

Binabinnz responded:

“You know what…I was trying to find his albums on streaming platforms a while ago, Dololo…This is mad dope!!!"

Anele_noz said:

“Yoh, long overdue, man, FINALLY.”

Yvettesummers_ said:

“Congratulations, King! The sea moss looks good on you.”

__lady_kgomotsomalemela wrote:

“Congratulations leadership…Keep on blessing us with more music.”

Hulumeniiammusic replied:

“My favourite artist, baba madlingozi.”

Kdsummerz said:

“Legend.”

Iamlangaldube responded:

“Congratulations, Bhuti, all the best, Tata.”

Lisa_ngculu said:

“Camagu”

Ringo denies claims that he left the EFF

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician and EFF member Ringo Madlingozi has denied all claims that he is hanging his red overalls to return to the recording studio.

The Ndiyagodola hitmaker slammed an online news account for publishing false news after he announced a musical comeback on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News