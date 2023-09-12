Showmax Naija's The Real Housewives of Lagos is back, as it will be returning for a second season

The reality show is set to premiere on Friday, 29 September 2023, on Showmax

Netizens responded as some named their favourites, while others questioned why Caroline was not a part of the returning cast

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' returns for the second season and is set to bring back the sizzling drama.

Sizzling drama and gossip is what The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) is set to dish out in the second season. Cast members on the show's first season brought their A-game on, leaving viewers wanting more.

RHOL is back for a second season

The popular reality TV show is back and is set to premiere this month on Friday, 29 September 2023.

The Real Housewives of Lagos will be bringing back some of the cast members from the first season, namely Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani Adebayo, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, and Mariam Timmer.

Your screens will soon feature two fresh additions to the cast: former model Tania Omotayo and socialite Faith Morey.

According to TimesLIVE, Tania Omotayo is well-acquainted with the entertainment industry. The former model explained her decision to join The Real Housewives of Lagos by highlighting the fact that her personal life has already been under public scrutiny due to certain assumptions made about her.

"I saw this as a chance to break away from my usual routine and reveal a glimpse of my life, as well as to test my limits by embracing a fresh and unfamiliar experience," she said.

Faith Morey expressed her passion for reality TV, even though she generally values her privacy. She's eager to embrace the experience and delve into a world she has always been fond of.

"I also had the desire to connect with other accomplished women. Plus, I believed that the franchise could benefit from a touch of Faith Morey," she further explained.

Fans respond to return of the RHOL

Showmax Naija has been excited about the return of the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos for quite some time.

The channel recently posted a snapshot of the full cast members of this year's season on its Instagram timeline.

Showmax wrote:

"I'm sat! Which queen are you backing this season? #RHOLagos S2 starts on 29 September, only on Showmax."

See the post below:

Shortly after sharing this post, fans of the show flooded their comment section. Some asked why they didn't bring back Caroline from the previous season, and others were excited to share which queen they are backing:

Iamcarolynrouda asked:

"Where's Caroline?"

Giftbella163 said:

"It's incomplete without Caroline shey una dey whyne ni."

Ms_sneh_nduli wrote:

"Hope chioma is happy Caroline is not back. What is this show going to be without her?"

Aishatifemide wrote:

"@tiannahsplacempire is the queen. No doubt. It's clear. The KING OF QUEENS."

Onlyonetoke0 said:

"@tiannahsplacempire is the highlight of the show, forget."

Fashion_rella said:

"Queen Mother for life @iyaboojofespris."

Nocxymabika responded:

"The only real housewives that matter!! Can't wait."

Sheddyscorner responded:

"Am I the only one looking forward to seeing highlights from Tiannah? I live for this show, and Tiannah never disappoints."

Bonang Matheba hosts the RHOL season 1 launch party

In other entertainment news from Briefly News, media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the exclusive launch party for The Real Housewives of Lagos season one in Sandton.

The party promised to be full of glitz and glam as some of Mzansi's top A-listers and RHOL stars, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer, will be in attendance. Queen B took to her Twitter page to share the good news with her fans and followers.

