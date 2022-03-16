The Real Housewives of Lagos launches on Showmax on 8 April and promises to bring all the glitz, glam and drama we’ve come to expect from our favourite screen queens.

We’ve seen what The Real Housewives of Jozi and Durban get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of six glamorous women in Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos. Who will be lighting up your screen this April with high fashion, luxury, power moves and drama?

The Real Housewives of Lagos are set to appear on your screens in April, courtesy of Showmax. Image: Showmax

1. Carolyna Hutchings

The CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company, is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Carolyna is a mother of three beautiful kids.

2. Laura Ikeji

Social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur, Laura is a mother of two, married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu.

3. Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma is a lawyer and co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married.

4. Toyin Lawani-Adebayo

A renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire, Toyin is also a proud mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth.

5. Iyabo Ojo

A famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited, Iyabo is divorced and a mother of two.

6. Mariam Timmer

This PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency is also the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line. Mariam is also an online content creator, YouTuber, entrepreneur and mom to a beautiful daughter. She’s married to John Timmer.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos will debut exclusively on Showmax on 8 April 2022, with new episodes every Friday. From only R39 for a monthly mobile subscription (R99 for a standard Showmax subscription), you won’t miss a moment. Sign up to Showmax here and add RHOLagos to your watchlist now!

