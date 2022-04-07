The much-anticipated The Real Housewives of Lagos is almost here, and lovers of the franchise cannot wait

To celebrate the release of the reality TV series, Showmax is hosting Mzansi's A-listers at an exclusive launch party in Joburg

Award-winning television and radio presenter Bonang Matheba has been announced as the event's host, and fans are here for it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As the countdown for the release of Showmax's reality TV series The Real Housewives of Lagos continues, the online streaming giant is hosting a launch party in Sandton.

Bonang Matheba will be hosting ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ exclusive launch party in Sandton. Image: Getty Images and @bonang_m

Source: UGC

The party promises to be full of glitz and glam as some of Mzansi's top A-listers and RHOL stars, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer, will be in attendance. According to TimesLIVE, The Real Housewives of Durban stars will also be at the exclusive launch party.

The publication further revealed that top South African media personality Bonang Matheba will be hosting the star-studded event. In a statement released to the media outlet, the event on Thursday, 7 April, will feature a pink carpet. The statement read:

“The event — complete with pink carpet — will be hosted by a talent recognised across Africa, Bonang Matheba, who herself has not one but two reality series on Showmax (Being Bonang, A Very Bonang Year). Bonang is an accomplished MC, radio personality and businesswoman, born and raised in SA and regularly spotted in Nigeria working on her many pursuits.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Queen B took to her Twitter page to also share the good news with her fans and followers. She wrote:

"From Lagos to Jo’burg!! Let’s party."

The B-Force quickly flooded the comments section with praises for their queen.

@aCko___ said:

"Listen!! I need that for my sis; I know she will give us all the spice!! #RHOLagos"

@YolandaKarabo noted:

"I know it’s about to turn up with you being the host. #RHOLagos"

Bonang Matheba shares pics from her Lagos adventures, SA thinks she got cosmetic surgery: "She bought a new nose"

Briefly News previously reported that South African 'It' girl Bonang Matheba was queening in Lagos, Nigeria. The stunner left her fans drooling with her recent snaps.

She posted pictures rocking a daring custom made Vicnate dress that left very little to the imagination. The seasoned TV presenter even revealed that the dress was so bomb that she did not know how to act. She said:

"Custom @vicnateng, I don’t know how to act!"

Source: Briefly News