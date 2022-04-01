Bakae rapper Boity has kept her fans and followers glued to their phones with her recent social media posts

Boity has been travelling the length and breadth of Mzansi alongside her new bae Anthony Jaftha and peeps are here for the content

The star recently served old Hollywood glam with an exquisite gown as she posed next to a larger than life hot air balloon

Mzansi rapper Boity is the queen she thinks she is. The star has been keeping her fans and followers up to date with her adventures through her frequent Instagram posts.

Boity Thulo showed off her beautiful gown in a recent post. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

From travelling around Mzansi to baecations with her new man, Boity is living the soft life.

Taking to her page recently the rapper wowed fans with her glamourous look at a Moët & Chandon event. She rocked a stunning Keys gown with a dramatic trail to complete it. In one post the star posed ned to a jaw-dropping hot air balloon that blew the fans away. She captioned the post:

"Toasting to the golden hour with a glass of Moët & Chandon couldn’t be a more fitting way to celebrate the sweetness of life!"

Boity's fans took to the comments section to applaud the star for her beautiful fashion.

@tsholofelomonyaki said:

"You're 'The Queen'!"

@mariah.ezra commented:

"UNREAL I WOULD DIEEEEEEEEEEEE TO WEAR THAT!!!"

@mihlalii_n added:

"This is beautiful."

@lionessnam noted:

"Ooooh you look so good."

#precioustheplanner also said:

"Gorgeous Golden Girl."

