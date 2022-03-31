Television personality Somizi Mhlongo is known for living a life of designer clothes and luxurious vehicles

The star had his fans and followers drooling after he posed next to a high-end Audi R8 estimated to cost over R2 million

The Living the Dream With Somizi star's fans flooded the comments section to share that he was driving their dream car

Somizi is living the life that many of his followers can only dream of. A look at his timeline shows that, indeed, the Living the Dream with Somizi star is living the dream.

Somizi shows off his luxurious Audi R8. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

From designer clothes, holiday getaways to luxurious, expensive vehicles, the Idols SA judge has it all.

The reality TV star recently wowed his fans when he showed off one of his vehicles. Somizi posted pictures standing next to the white Audi R8, estimated to cost about R2.8 million. He captioned the post:

"TOP DECK.....get it? Forget about it."

His fans were more impressed with the car. Many took to the comments section to reveal that particular vehicle is their dream car.

@lesa_navy wrote:

"When Somizi drives your dream Car, you know you got big dreams Obsessed with that carIyakufanela"

@su_zan885 noted:

"They will try and try to pull you down,but they will never win because you're always a winner SomG63."

@lethukuthula25741 commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ yo like your cars."

@laposh40 added:

"I connect to your favour"

@rsshanekubayi also wrote:

"My favourite person driving my dream car."

