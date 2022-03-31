Kwesta took to social media to share that he's currently putting in work in Dubai and shared a teaser of his new music

It looks like the rapper was filming a music video for the new track Speak N Forstaan in the clip he shared on social media a few days ago

The Ngud' hitmaker's fans laughed out loud at the way his hat flew off his hat while he was filming the clip in a yacht with Dubai building in the background

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kwesta took to social media to share a clip of himself rapping in Dubai. The wind hilariously blew the star's hat away from his head while he was filming the video.

Kwesta is in Dubai to film 'Speak N Forstaan's music video. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The Ngud' hitmaker was seemingly filming a new music video for his new track titled Speak N Forstaan, produced by Kabza De Small. His fans shared that they've been waiting for him to drop songs with the sound that was playing in the background of the clip.

The rapper posted the clip on his official Instagram account. He bragged to peeps that they've never seen a pansula like him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kwesta's fans share hilarious reactions to the way his hat flew off his head:

moguntoye said:

"Where’s your cap running too?"

vuyanigama commented:

"This is the Kwesta I know. Abashweeeeeee."

anga.boto wrote:

"This is the sound I’ve been waiting to hear."

martin_enelo said:

"Finally, the boss is back."

unashee commented:

"Heavy track, can't wait."

bigbabe_larmoo wrote:

"No, not the hat."

jabulani4879 said:

"It looks like it was planned. Wow the hat is gone."

Kwesta's wife celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with sweet message to rapper

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kwesta and his stunning wife Yolanda celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 22 March. The celeb couple tied the knot in 2019.

Mzansi's A-listers were special guests at the rapper and his lovely boo's white wedding. The video of Kwesta's song Khethile Khethile was filmed during the wedding.

It has behind-the-scenes footage of the special day. Mzansi celebs and the lovebirds' fans took to her comment section to wish them a happy anniversary.

Source: Briefly News