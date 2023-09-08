Gqeberha: The Empire viewers have expressed their disappointment regarding the series' non-improving storyline

Many have called for the series to go on a production break to regroup and get back to the drawing board

Drama surrounded the series even before it premiered, and many people were rooting for the series

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gqeberha: The Empire viewers are not feeling the series and have called out the writers and producers.

‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ has disappointed viewers since the beginning when it premiered.

Source: Instagram

Popular entertainment blogger @Jabu_Macdonald said the show keeps getting worse each episode.

"The show really has potential, and they do have a good cast, but the storyline and the entire production are not good. It’s disappointing to have a show that keeps on getting worse every day this show needs a production break or be cancelled. As a viewer, it discourages you from continuing to watch because there’s no improvement."

Viewers drag the show and Anathi's 'soccerball' bump

Following the latest episode of the series, viewers were very disappointed after witnessing a pregnant Anathi's baby bump, alluding that it resembles a soccer ball.

@SthembiD said:

"It's actually the worst...Gomora, The River and this one...Diepcity was much much better."

Gqeberha: The Empire renewed for Season 2

Mzansi Magic debunked rumours that Gqeberha: The Empire would be ending after Season 1. The series was hit by various reports which claimed the show had financial difficulties and problems within the team.

"The channel can confirm that Gqeberha: The Empire is scheduled to remain on-air for the foreseeable future. Plans are in progress for the next season, further detail will be communicated in due course."

ZiMoja had reported that an actor on the show said when shooting started, they had to move to Port Elizabeth and were placed in "dumps" to live in. The actor alleged that things were worse for some of the cast members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News