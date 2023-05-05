Popular actor Vuyo Biyela who played the role of Mlilo Hlophe in the award-winning soapie The River has exited the show

Biyela gave fans an award-winning final scene that shot The River to the top of the South African Twitter trends

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor wrote a lengthy post appreciating everyone who played a part in his journey

Vuyo Biyela has bowed out from The River. The star who played the role of Mlilo Hlophe exited the show during a recent episode.

'The River' star Vuyo Biyela announced his exit with a lengthy message. Image: @voodur_nuz

Mlilo Hlope was shot dead by his biggest rival Lindiwe, played by the talented and beautiful star Sindi Dlathu.

Vuyo Biyela writes touching farewell message as he leaves The River

The River fans got to see their favourite character Mlilo Hlophe leave the show. Mlilo was shot and killed by the undefeated Lindiwe played by Sindi Dlathu in a chilling episode. According to ZAlebs, the star took to his Instagram page to bid farewell to the show.

He thanked the producers for awarding him the opportunity to showcase his craft. He also thanked the cast for their love and support. Part of the lengthy statement read:

"On the 1st of April 2022, my journey on The River began. Mlilo Hlophe was born and a year later he has left the scene. The love he’s received has been nothing short of amazing. The memories we shared eish!! (Indescribable).

"It is with great sadness that I have to bid farewell to uMlilo Hlophe who has become a part of my life. Thank you to the crew, wardrobe and make-up team, my amazing drivers and most importantly to @paddymash for spotting me in Durban at the auditions and believing in my talent."

The River viewers bid Vuyo Biyela farewell from the show after his exit

Vuyo Biyela's fans gave him flowers following his exit from the show. Many said they loved his character and hopes to see him do his thing again.

@brendamhlongo_official said:

"My Ninja. You are loved. ❤️."

@kat_nonky commented:

"Mina, I cried coz Mlilo told them that it's not the right time for the move... But hey we appreciate your existence in the scene... Can't wait to see you on our screens again "

@cashflowngcobo noted:

"You killed it broe from here ⬆️."

@lady_ndii added:

"We will miss ku the River @voodur_nuz Mlilo We can’t wait to see you again on our screens na ku Netflix. The gift is yours, we just have to wait for God to open more doors for you. Makukhanye Zwivhuya all the way and the days of your life ❤️"

