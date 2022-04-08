The Real Housewives of Lagos exclusive launch party was held yesterday in Sandton, hosted by media personality Bonang Matheba

Attendees of the event included some cast members of the show, South African celebrities and fellow housewives from The Real Housewives of Durban , Laconco and Annie

Mzansi fans took to Twitter to rave about the red carpet looks celebrities were serving at the event, saying the assignment was understood

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Last night Showmax rolled out the red carpet in Sandton for the premiere of the much-anticipated The Real Housewives of Lagos. The event was hosted by South Africa’s beloved media personality Bonang Matheba. Attending the party was four of the reality show’s cast members, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer.

Also spotted at the exclusive event is the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban and some South African celebrities who showed up in dazzling outfits. Keeping the guests entertained were Nigerian and Mzansi artists DJ Don Ayo, Pheelz, Sjava, DBN Gogo and Mafikizolo.

The premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' in Sandton was a glittering affair hosted by Bonang Matheba. Celebs dazzled on the red carpet. Image: @znombona / @mihlalii_n / @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

Twitter users raved about the red carpet looks worn by Mzansi celebrities, with @nellieMybena tweeting:

"Mihlali and Lasizwe understood the assignment #RHOLagos"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Another user commented on Big Brother Mzansi’s star Libo’s outfit, @Amza_5 saying:

"Libo is the best-dressed male for me. He ate up the outfit so effortlessly. David Tlale really did the things with his outfit #RHOLagos"

@DJMaverickZA added:

"Zola Nombona understood the assignment. The look is beautiful #RHOLagos"

Other users were praising the energy the host Bonang Matheba and Big Brother Mzansi winner, with @Mphoza_Mphoza sharing:

"One thing about Mpho, she will make sure that she will bring the vibez by being herself and dancing. Look at her meeting with the Queen B. My two Queens."

It’s official: The Real Housewives of Lagos is bringing all the drama this April

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Lagos will debut exclusively on Showmax on 8 April, with new episodes every Friday, and said the show promises to bring all the glitz, glam, and drama we’ve come to expect from our favourite screen queens.

Twitter users are already dubbing lawyer and co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge, Chioma Ikokwu, as their favourite style queen.

Source: Briefly News