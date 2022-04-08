Pearl Thusi has posted a snap of herself slaying during her stay in Lagos, Nigeria and Mzansi wished she was in the country to represent SA celebs

Social media users told the media personality that she should have attended the launch of Real Housewives of Lagos on Thursday night as other local celebs wore "nonsense"

The Queen Sono star's fans shaded Pearl's peers in the Mzansi entertainment space for "embarrassing" the country during the launch of The Real Housewives of Lagos

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share a snap of herself slaying in a designer dress. She rocked the sizzling outfit during her stay in Lagos, Nigeria.

Pearl Thusi rocked a smoking number in Lagos, Nigeria. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users shared that they wished the Queen Sono star attended The Real Housewives of Lagos launch in Johannesburg on Thursday night, 7 April. Peeps slammed Mzansi celebrities for wearing "nonsense" during the launch party.

The stunner took to Instagram on Friday, 8 April to share the stunning snaps. She shared that Nigerian media personality Swanky Jerry styled her. Pearl Thusi captioned her post:

"The Hue is powerful & undeniable… The Real Black Pearl forever."

Her fans took to her comments section and shaded Pearl's peers in the entertainment space for "embarrassing" the country:

hope_ramafalo_ wrote:

"Now we are fighting."

donwealthy_rene commented:

"Kodwa why didn’t you come to the last night event. Your fellow celebrity friends were wearing nonsense. We needed you there."

sthembiso4203 said:

"She would have saved the day. SA celebrities really embarrassed us yesterday."

luyandamajola_ wrote:

"SA celebrities really embarrassed us last night."

nozinoss commented:

"Have mercy on us, yooo."

nblaauw7 added:

"Wow. You are sooooo beautiful."

David Tlale styles 'BBMzansi' star Themba for the 'RHOL' event, #GhostNation overjoyed

In related news, Briefly News reported that the hashtag #ThembaXDavidTlale is trending on social media. Themba's fans popularly known as the #GhostNation have taken to social media to react to the snaps of Themba rocking a David Tlale designer outfit.

The popular Mzansi designer styled the Top 3 Big Brother Mzansi star at The Real Housewives of Lagos launch. Themba looked dapper in his posh outfit made specifically for him by the talented designer.

The star's fans took to Twitter to praise David for dressing their fave. They also shared how happy they were that Themba was smiling after losing out to Mpho on the game. Mpho took home the R2 million grand prize a few days ago.

