Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho has walked away with R2 million after Biggie announced her as the winner on Sunday night

Mpho surprised many when she beat fan-favourite Themba, whose fans were sure that he'll get enough votes and walk away with the prize money

Mpho's fans took to social media to congratulate their girl and her family and neighbours also lost it when Biggie announced their girl as this season's winner

Mpho is this season's winner of Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner walked away with R2 million on Sunday night, 4 April.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Mpho won R2 million. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

She beat fan-favourites Themba. Many viewers of the show thought Themba would take home the prize money but Mpho surprised all the housemates when she got most votes and bagged the whopping R2 million.

Mpho's fans known as the Underground Gang voted in their numbers and she came up on top and was the last woman standing on the show. When the Big Brother Mzansi host announced her as the winner, her neighbours, family and fans lost it. Peeps took to Twitter to congratulate Mpho for winning R2 million.

@Fortune__R wrote:

"Never won HOH! Never won any task! Nominated back to back! NO ALLIANCE! '1st female winner'. Congrats."

@KhathuM_21 said:

"Congratulations to Mphowabadimo. A first female to win Big Brother Mzansi."

@officialangel_s commented:

"Respect the Underground Gang guys. We're one fanbase that was never moved or shaken but we stayed loyal to MphoWaBadimo, Our Queen and Winner. I'm proud to be part of this family, I'm proud of each n everyone of us."

@Zickiie_S said:

"Congratulations to Mpho. I couldn't think of anyone better to have won Big Brother."

@Ingryyyd_ wrote:

"How will I sleep tonight knowing that my family member just won R2 million?"

@SamuelJ39453362 added:

"What a historic moment, the first woman to single handedly win Big Brother Mzansi."

Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner survived eviction on Sunday night, 27 March.

She's the only female in the Top 5 competing for the R2 million. Mpho, Gash 1, Themba, Libo and Tulz are now competing for the prize money after all the other contestants exited the show on Sunday.

Mpho's fans took to Twitter to celebrate after she came up on top on Big Brother Mzansi. They shared that they'll make sure that she takes home the money. @EtherealWater said:

"I’ll be campaigning for #MphoWaBadimo this week. I apologise in advance but having a sangoma who’s a woman in the final is not something that’s common. She deserves everything."

