BBMzansi: #PartywithThemba Trends Online, Mzansi Wants Tattooed Housemate to Win

Big Brother Mzansi has reached its finale and soon South Africans will vote for their favourite housemate

If Twitter is anything to judge the competition on, Themba Mabaso has a huge amount of support from his fans

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the tattoo artists who used to get under their skins but now he is wormed his way into their hearts

Saturday night was lit at the Big Brother House and the party was all about Themba Mabaso and Twitter couldn't stop talking about him, his tattoos and how he has become one of Mzansi's favourite housemates.

Themba is a favourite to win Big Brother Mzansi and Twitter is behind him all the way. Photo credit: @weseeubabes @rickyntaita

#PartywithThemba was trending online with hundreds of posts from social media users about how much they adore the housemate. Some said that at first the tattoo artists had put them off but as they grew to know him, they grew to love him.

With the finale here, it's anyone's game but right now there is a huge amount of support for Themba online.

Here is what Mzansi had to say about last nights #PartwithTemba

@Tumi_Mogola]:

"Bathong let's pray for Themba can't believe I used to judge this guy because of his tattoos. Now he's my favourite "

@RiahVanR_:

"I want to see Themba's tattoo shop grow

Be a respected businessman & continue being the best dad.

May Rough Ink be well known and be featured on "Black Ink Crew".

Perform on bigger stages

Grow in Fashion & Art

#PartyWithThemba"

@Juwela_Jones:

"Ghostnation through all the decampaign & gang up for Themba you guys NEVER decampaigned anyone’s fave all you guys did is defend. It’s beautiful that there are still sane people like you. You guys deserve all the good things in life #BBMzansi #Thembafor2million #PartyWithThemba"

@nonnycartide:

"Themba and Mpho carried the show up until its last day. Assignment well understood by these two superstars. Wishing them well on their future endeavours, as well as all the other housemates who've taken part in the show #PartyWithThemba."

