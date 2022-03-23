Big Brother Mzansi was on everyone's lips after some housemates including Mphowabadimo and Thato pulled a hilarious prank on their unsuspecting housemates

The likes of Themba and Sis Tamara thought the girls were really fighting and were worried that they would be disqualified and miss out on the R2 million

The viewers of the show took to social media to laugh out loud at the stressing Themba and Sis Tamara who even hid behind the couch amid the fake fight

Big Brother Mzansi trended after the housemates pulled a hilarious prank recently. Mphowabadimo was the mastermind behind the prank that saw Themba, Tulz, Sis Tamara and Libo worried.

Themba got worried and Sis Tamara hid behind the couch when ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates pull a funny prank. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Mphowabadimo, Gash 1, Terry and Thato were all in on the prank. Even some of the viewers of the show thought the girls were fighting for real.

Big Brother Mzansi took to Twitter to share how the prank was executed. The plan was to accuse lovebirds Gash 1 and Thato of not throwing away a used condom. Big Brother Mzansi wrote:

"Mphowabadimo came up with this genius prank, along with Terry, Thato and Gash1: fill a condom with lotion, then pretend to find it and accuse Thato and Gash1! The other guys have never looked so awkward!"

The viewers of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the prank. They showed love to Themba for being such an open book and laughed out loud at Sis Tamara for hiding behind the couch.

@Latoyed commented:

"Themba is special."

@londy_lawndiwe said:

"When the fight started, he said someone is pranking you guys... That was his first instinct but yeah he didn't know."

@lisanyulo1 wrote:

"Lol, not Sis Tamara hiding behind the couches."

@PajMadam commented:

"I was in stitches when I saw her behind the couches."

@Prudio1 wrote:

"Themba, he was bothered cos he kept on saying they want to lose R2 million over a fight... He was stressed shame... As for Tulz, he was happy that the two can be disqualified."

@CharityElla4 added:

"Thanks for the drama gals, the look on Themba and Tulz's face is priceless."

