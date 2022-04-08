The Real Housewives of Lagos exclusive launch party which was held in Sandton yesterday 7 April, is still the talk of the town

Both Mzansi and Nigerian A-listers pulled off show-stopping looks that got social media users sharing their minds

One star whose outfit got a stamp of approval from social media fashion police is Young, Famous and African star Khanyi Mbau

The Wife star Khanyi Mbau knows how to steal all the attention at an event. The actress pulled off a show-stopping look at The Real Housewives of Lagos' exclusive launch party, Mzansi is still showering her with praises.

Mbau had her fans on the edge as she teased about the outfit on her Instagram page. Before the final reveal, the reality TV star even gave peeps glimpses of the elegant outfit. She wrote:

"With only a few hours to go till the #RHOLagos premiere... Outfit check."

The media personality then stunned her followers when she finally revealed the elegant gown. The show-stopping outfit featured a figure-hugging mini dress complete with a matching coat.

She posted pictures and videos of the fit on her social media pages.

Her followers and fellow celebs flooded the comments section to sing her praises.

@queen_noziphozee said:

"Absolutely Stunning my Darling."

@brendamtambo commented:

"You looked like a dream, you so beautiful Khanyi so beautiful."

@djzinhle added:

"Wild"

However, some peeps did not love Mbau's fit. Some commented that they expected more from the star.

@claraa_faith_jones said:

"What in the African curtain is going on?"

