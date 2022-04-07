Coming 2 America star Nomzamo Mbatha is celebrating the birthday of her younger brother actor Zamani Mbatha

The actress took to her social media page to share some epic throwback pictures alongside a heartwarming caption

Zamani Mbatha hopped into the comments section of his sister's post to show how grateful he was for the sweet tribute

It is actress Nomzamo Mbatha's brother Zamani's birthday and the former Isibaya star did not miss the chance to gush over her sibling.

Nomzamo Mbatha shared some throwback pictures to celebrate her little brother Zamani's birthday.

Source: Instagram

Mbatha took to her Instagram page to share some epic throwback pictures of her brother. If the pictures are anything to go by, the two have always shared a special bond. She wrote:

"Birthday blessings to my favourite date! Unwele olude, izinsuku zakho Zande Mthiya. The most talkative, hilarious, fun, ambitious and caring human. Zwide KaLanga. Shandu kaNdaba. God bless your days baby brother. I love you deep. @zamani_mbatha ... the last frame is my fave."

The Isithembiso star hoped into his sister's comments section to thank her for the post. He wrote:

"Thank you so much my love,love you deep."

Fans also joined in with birthday messages for Zamani.

@winnie_ntshaba wrote:

"Happy birthday Zamani many more blessed years to come."

@naymaps commented:

"The last frame is the one happy birthday king blessings to u mfowethu."

@slindy_mabaso added:

"Happy birthday to him❤️ "

@gpgansta5star said:

"Lmaoooo Zamani last frame."

