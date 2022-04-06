Shauwn Mkhize is celebrating another lap around the sun this Wednesday, 6 April and posted cool snaps of herself posing next to elephants

The wealthy businesswoman, who did not share her exact age, took to social media and let Mzansi know that she was born on this day many years ago

The reality TV star and Uzalo actress' celebrity friends took to her timeline to wish her a fabulous birthday after she shared the stunning snaps

Shauwn Mkhize is a year older this Wednesday, 6 April. The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

Shauwn Mkhize is celebrating her birthday this Wednesday, 6 April. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star posted smoking snaps of herself on her timeline in celebration of her special day. Just like any self-loving lady, MaMkhize did not share how old she's turning.

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and told her 2.2 million followers that she was born on this day. The Royal AM owner captioned the stunning pics of herself posing next to elephants:

"On this day, many years ago, a Queen was born! Happy birthday to me."

The wealthy woman's celeb friends took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to show her major love on her special day.

Pearl Thusi commented:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

tha.simelane wrote:

"Happy birthday, Sthandwa."

creamdelagosh said:

"Happy birthday mother of the nation."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Happy birthday Queen. May God's blessings be your portion forever. Sending you a lot of love."

shaunstylist wrote:

"Happy birthday my mom, NDLOVUKAZI."

djhappygalsa added:

"Happy birthday my love."

Source: Briefly News