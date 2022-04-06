Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka is grateful for turning 43 years of age this Wednesday and took to social media to celebrate her birthday

The actress, who plays the role of Lucy Diale, was born in Soweto in 1979 and took to her timeline to share how grateful she is for another trip around the sun

The veteran thespian's peers in the entertainment space and her sister Dineo Ranaka took to her comment section to wish her a fabulous birthday

Manaka Ranaka is turning 43 this Wednesday, 6 April. The Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

The reality TV star was born in Soweto in 1979. She plays the role of Lucy Diale in the SABC 1 soapie. In the year 2000, the veteran thespian portrayed the character of Nandipha Sithole in Isidingo.

Manaka, who is Dineo Ranaka's sister, took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. The star captioned her cool picture:

"A moment of silence while I give thanks to the Creator for yet another year. Feeling so blessed right now. GRATITUDE. Happy birthday to me."

Mzansi celebs, including her sister Dineo, took to the actress' comment section on the photo-sharing app to wish her a fabulous day.

Dineo Ranaka said:

"Happy birthday leader of the pack!"

Reality TV star LaConco wrote:

"Waze wamuhle big sis. Sending you genuine love, peace , wealth, health and joy. Happiest new year."

Manaka's on-screen hubby Tswyza commented:

"Happy Birthday Mfazi waka Mre (Mrekza's wife)."

Singer Kelly Khumalo wrote:

"Happy birthday my sisi."

TV host and actress Nomsa Diva commented:

"Happy Birthday to you honey."

'Durban Gen' star Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya said:

"Happy birthday my Queen."

Comedian Tumi Morake added:

"Happy birthday to you mami."

