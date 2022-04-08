Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos launch party was held in Sandton yesterday and stars came out dressed to the nines

Stars such as RHOD 's LaConco, BBMzansi winner Mpho and YouTubers Mihlali and Lasizwe all graced the pink carpet

As usual, Mzansi fashion police were on the lookout for the outfits, with some even suggesting that DBN Gogo debuted her pregnancy during the event

The Real Housewives of Lagos launch party in Sandton saw some of Mzansi's A-listers stepping out in their Sunday best fits.

Fans are speculating that DBN Gogo may be pregnant based on photos from 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' launch party. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Hosted by SA's 'IT' girl, Bonang Matheba, the elegant event charted social media trends as fans talked about the celebrities' outfits. Celebs such as Khanyi Mbau, Mihlali Ndamase, Katlego Danke, LaConco, Lasizwe and Mbalenhle Mavimbela attended the soiré.

One star who was in the spotlight was DBN Gogo. As soon as the popular DJ hit the pink carpet, peeps started mentioning that there may be a bun in her oven. Some social media users even started congratulating her and bae, Focalistic.

Below are a couple of hilarious reactions.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I hope DBN Gogo's pregnancy is paving way for Makhadzi."

@Merc_05 noted:

"I really don't want to comment on DBN GOGO's alleged pregnancy, because imagine how it would feel to her is that's just her stomach and not pregnant, that would be so offensive."

