Legendary Afro-pop artist Ringo Madlingozi and wife Nomfundo Nyathi are headed for Splitsville

Ringo Madlingozi and Nomfundo Nyathi's marriage has been on the mend for more than a decade, and now they have called it quits officially

People commented on news about the EFF MP's marriage of more than 20 years was coming to an end

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Musician turned politician Ringo Madlingozi is due to divorce his wife Nomfundo Nyathi. The couple has more downs than ups while married.

Ringo Madlingozi will divorce his wife, Nomfundo Nyathi, after a rocky 25-year marriage. Image: @ringomadlingozi/ Getty Images/Alexander Joe

Source: TikTok

Many South Africans reacted to news about the legendary musician's marriage. Ringo Madlingozi and Nomfundo Nyathi were married in 2004, but the marriage started falling apart only four years later.

Ringo Madlingozi's troubled marriage comes to an end

Sondela hitmaker Ringo Madlingozi will permanently end his marriage to Nomfundo Nyathi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sunday World reported that the musician's lawyers confirmed that the two would file for divorce after they failed to revive any romantic love between them.

According to the publication, their marriage trouble dates back to 2008, when Nomfundo Nyathi allegedly moved out of the marital home, alleging that he would be spending time with other women.

Ringo Madlingozi family allegedly distraught over failed marriage

According to Sunday World, the news upset those close to Ringo and his wife. The unnamed associate said that those close to the couple "were praying" that the two would resolve their differences after separating 10 years ago.

Mzanso reacts to Ringo Madlingozi's divorce

Many people said it was sad to see another marriage end. Other netizens discussed how the musician's divorce was a person and how serious marriage is.

Tlogelang Mochwaedi commented:

"Sorry man, with so many nice love songs, wow!"

Welcome Mudau wrote:

"Drama engaka, how can you divorce after 25 years mara?"

Oupa Kgapetsi added:

"I lost count how many divorces I read about in a week."

Limpopo Jr Rase Rase wrote:

"Marriages of today need a risk assessment study before one gets in it."

S'fiso Gumede joked:

"I guess akasagodoli. Jokes aside, it’s sad seeing so many divorces kanje.."

"S'fiso Gumede was upset:

"Too much what is happening, especially to these people. All of them are heading to divorce."

"Divorce is his hobby": SA roasts Lebo M after sending divorce papers to wife

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M has made headlines following details about his troubled marriage. The music composer best known for his work on The Lion King seems to always be unlucky when it comes to marriage.

Most recently, Lebo M has once again brought up serving divorce papers to Pretty Samuels. People discussed how Lebo M has been through a number of marriages, and that all end up bad.

Although Pretty has denied receiving divorce papers before. TimesLIVE reports that Lebo M recently told his lawyers to serve her the papers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News