After eight good years of being a couple, rapper Okmalumkoolkat and Princess Zulu have broken up

Two months ago, the Gqi hitmaker and his partner celebrated their anniversary

Princess announced the breakup on Instagram, leaving netizens stunned and surprised

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Okmalumkoolkat and his partner of eight years have broken up. Image: @princess_zulu

Source: Instagram

Yoh, after years of romance, love and chemistry, rapper Okmalumkoolkat and his long-time partner Princess Zulu went their separate ways, as Princess shared they broke up online.

Okmalumkoolkat and lover call it quits

Bathong the Amalobolo hitmaker's relationship has made it to the top of the trend list, and sadly, it is not for the right reasons.

Smiso Zwane, popularly known as Okmalumkoolkat, who is married to Princess, has recently been trending on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This comes after news of him and his long-time sweetheart, Princess Zulu, calling it quits after eight years.

This comes as a surprise, as the couple celebrated their eighth anniversary two months ago.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper reflected on his marriage after paying a lobola for Princess in 2020.

He said:

"We initially collaborated in the video, developed a friendship for a while, and eventually made the conscious choice to become best friends, committed to supporting each other."

The couple stuns fans with their breakup

On Instagram, the model and actress Princess announced that she and Okmalumkoolkat are no longer together, posting a snapshot of them by the beach.

She wrote:

"Amafu’s dad and I are no longer together #respectfully."

See her post below:

This post left many netizens stunned, confused and surprised. Some social media users asked if they really broke up, and others couldn't believe it:

Thobeka_G_ responded:

"Manj' ung'ghaba kwa ngempela"

__Amahle.richmond said:

"Uthini Ayanda? Uthini ayanda?"

Na.tanya_ wrote:

"You better fix what’s broken and get back together!"

Luthandomthiyane_ wrote:

"How I need an app, ibuyisele what you had."

Ndlunkulu_wethu replied:

"Sicela niqhube ngothando lwethu bafethu makukuthi olwenu seluphelile."

Mr.purefromkasi said:

"Ahh bafethu? Ngeke sisajola eyy uma kuhlukana nomalume."

Okmalumkoolkat is now a father of two

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Okmalumkoolkat is now a father of two boys. The Mzansi rapper took to social media to announce his good news on Father's Day.

The Amalobolo hitmaker revealed that he and his wife, Princess Zulu, are now parents to two "laaities". The star said he has decided to have a Fathers' Week because he and wifey have just welcomed bundle of joy number two.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News