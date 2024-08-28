One old lady went viral on social media for scolding a man who was partying in front of her yard

The clip left peeps with mixed reactions and gained huge traction online, gathering many views

Mzansi netizens reacted to the gent's antics as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

One man decided to groove in front of an elderly woman's yard. The lady was not having it, as she called him out in a video.

An old woman called out a young man for partying in front of her yard in a TikTok video. Image: @ryleryleryler

Source: TikTok

Elderly lady calls a man out for grooving in front of her yard

The clip shared by TikTok user @ryleryleryler on the video platform shows a group of people dancing and enjoying their time in front of an old woman's home. The lady was not impressed as she called out the man for grooving in front of her yard.

In @ryleryleryler's clip, the old woman looked angry and super annoyed at the young man who stood there and continued to party while unbothered by the elderly lady.

The footage captured many's attention, gearing loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the man's video

The online community was not impressed by the young man's behaviour, and many called him out in the comments section, saying:

Boldbold9280 said:

"Regardless of of the colour or race, guys' elders are elders. Let's give them respect."

Rocco bailanis expressed:

"Aii gents.. we don’t park in front of someone’s crib and blast music."

Magdee Magdee wrote:

"That’s someone’s parents…respect guys."

Shweshwe Teele was not impressed:

"Yeah, neh. We come from different homes indeed because what?"

Tsholom commented:

"One thing about our generation is they fear no one, so tannie is just wasting her energy."

Spicikay replied:

"Ahhh respect your elders, bro no matter how she spoke to you or did anything to you."

Video showing granny dancing with younger family members has Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that an elderly lady saw a chance to groove, and she took it. The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many people clapping for the older woman's energy.

When you get old, you tend to realise just how short life is and start not caring. This gogo doesn't miss a beat of fun, and it is inspiring. This gogo taught the youngsters a thing or two!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News