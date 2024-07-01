A woman on TikTok shared her devastating story of being lied to by the ANC

The lady took to TikTok to explain that the Juskei River had destroyed her home

Funeka, the lady, claimed that the ANC promised to resolve their living conditions but has failed to do so

A Mzansi lady, Funeka, shared her devastating story of fleeing her home after the Juskei River destroyed it.

ANC failed to live up to a promise made three years ago. Image: @my_anc

Source: TikTok

The lady told netizens that the ANC had promised to take care of her family’s needs but failed to do so.

Mzansi government keeps failing

Mzansi understands that they are on their own when it comes to most things. The South African citizens have trained themselves to depend less on the government as they keep disappointing its people.

A woman on TikTok, Funeka, proved this to be true when she shared her tragic story of losing her home to the Juskei River. Funeka’s late aunt had built her dream home near a river that would later claim her home.

When the family noticed the Juskei River’s motives, they called upon the ANC to assist them in searching for a new home. When the river started executing its plan, Funeka claimed that the ANC promised to help them in 2021.

It has been three years, Funeka’s home has been destroyed, and her aunt died waiting for assistance from the ANC. Funeka shared:

“For years being promised lies!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is waiting for better governance

Funeka’s family hoped to be moved into an RDP house and saved from experiencing the destruction of their home. The family had to hustle their way out of the destroyed home instead.

The aunt’s children are gutted that they cannot inherit their mother’s land as it has been washed away by the river. Netizens had mixed feelings about Funeka’s story and commented:

@NOBUHLE_K worried about the family:

"It’s time to move out before another heavy rain comes back please ,I know it’s not easy but you don’t wanna be swept off while sleeping."

@Tsholo offered some advice:

"Help her get a lawyer and sue."

@fatimah got a few tgings off her chest:

"Why should the government give her the RDP? She build there knowing the river is there and was told not to."

