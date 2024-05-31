An old gogo went to cast her vote during the 2024 general elections

The gogo still believes in the power of the ANC as she made her way to cast her vote with her mind made up

The internet was unhappy with the gogo’s decision to keep the ANC in power and roasted her in the comments

A 100-year-old gogo told people that she was going to vote for Mandela.

A 100-year-old gogo voted for the ANC during the 2024 general elections.

Viva ANC viva

A 100-year-old gogo upset the internet when she confessed to voting for the ANC. The older woman made her way to cast her ballot and made sure to stay true to the struggle party.

The gogo who grew up in the apartheid era still has hope in the ruling party. Barely able to walk, the old lady depended on her walking stick and a companion to take her to the voting station where she would cast her so not secret vote.

The South African youth were hoping to vote out the ANC this year to experience change in the country but the gogo’s confession angered many.

Netizens roast gogo

Senior Lecturer, Birmingham City University, Dr Trust Matsilele explained to Briefly News why older people still vote for the ANC:

“There are two reasons in my view, their contribution towards the liberation of the country and black people from the shackles of apartheid and also their social welfare services. ANC has shown weaknesses in the past decade and half but it has consistently managed to deliver on social welfare.”

The gogo made it clear when she was asked who she was voting for in the general elections:

“Mandela.”

Social media users were unhappy with the gogo’s Mandela tribute and roasted her in the comments:

@linmentioned that there's only one way to vote out the ANC:

"Once the grannies die, South Africa will be great."

@neliswa wondered if the gogo was conscience enough to understand her decision:

"Do you thaink that she is aware that Mandela died?"

@user4028808804930 does not even want to bother with the senior citizens of SA anymore:

"You know what, whatever. Her white agemates will die with land and she will die with an RDP house."

Vote for change

Briefly News reported that the EFF’s Julius Malema has pleaded with the older generation to stop voting for the ANC and IFP based on their loyalty to Madiba and Shenge. Malema was addressing supporters in Inanda, Durban, while on the campaign trail ahead of the 29 May General Election.

The leader also explained that under his party’s rule, citizens would receive adequate health services and decent housing. Malema said people need to stop voting for the ANC and IFP based on their loyalty to the deceased leaders. The EFF leader was addressing his supporters in Inanda, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 May 2024.

