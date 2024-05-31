Mzansi’s general election has everyone going ballistic, with some being turned away from voting stations and some ending up being investigated by popular TikTokkers

Comedian and TikTokker @originalmnh found out that only one person voted for the EFF in Orania and shared the hysteria with Mzansi

The internet roared at the single vote from Orania and is on a mission to find out who the vote belongs to

The EFF has a loyal fan in Orania in the Northern Cape, and their vote for them has made headlines.

A comedian and TikTokker roared at the one vote that the EFF received from Orania. Image: @originalmnh

A single vote for the EFF in Orania has raised many eyebrows during the counting of ballots.

Your vote, your secret

Mzansi is excited to determine which parties will lead South Africa after the general elections. The elections have worked everyone’s brain in SA and even turned famous TikTokkers into IEC chairpersons.

Comedian and TikTokker @originalmnh spotted amusing voting results liked to the EFF, where only one person from Orania voted for the party led by Julius Malena. When the news circulated on the internet, Mzansi cry laughed at the unknown fan loyal enough to stand out with their vote.

TikTokkers are on a quest to find out who cast the amusing vote, with @originalmnh already interrogating the unknown culprit:

“Genuinely, this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I wanna know who this is. I wanna talk to them. I wanna know what they’ve been through. I wanna know what’s going on. I wanna know the tea. What’s going on in Orania because this is amazing? How did you get here girl.”

Watch video below:

Mzansi under investigation

The search for the one EFF fan in Orania is on! Netizens are amazed by the culprit’s bravery in standing out. The video was uploaded 16 hours ago and is already sitting on 81K views, 5K likes, 142 comments and 299 saves.

The comments section of the post is a comedy show of its own:

@prollyshe made a funny but helpful suggestion to catch the culprit:

“They’ll go around the neighbourhood searching for the traitor.”

@naeem_madatt is dying to know why the EFF fan casted their vote:

“Like, tell us. Was it for the plot? Character building? The DRAMA? We need to know.”

@ commented:

“Lil secret agent.”

@Zubayra hilariously said:

“That person needs witness protection or something.”

Paint the town red

Briefly News reported that netizens commended the EFF leader, Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa for waiting in the queue like regular citizens. The couple spent almost three hours at the Mponegele Primary School in Seshego before casting their vote in the 2024 General Election.

The red-beret leader and his spouse were among thousands of South Africans who waited in snaking queues before voting on 29 May 2024.The Malemas were among thousands of South Africans who flocked to polling stations nationwide on 29 May 2024 to vote for their preferred political party or independent candidate.

