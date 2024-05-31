A woman on TikTok shared her best trick to make her crush jealous and crawl into her arms

The beautiful Zee showed Mzansi how to make their crushes head over heels for them

Zee shared a TikTok video of her winning trick and floored the internet with how silly she is

A woman on TikTok shared her master class on how to get your crush’s attention.

A woman on TikTok shared a trick on how to make a crush jealous. Image: @iam_.zee_.

Source: TikTok

The experienced hun filmed a video of herself and offered the master class for free on TikTok.

Crush this masterclass

A TikTokker who goes by @iam_.zee_ shared a genius trick for capturing your crush’s attention. The hun amazed Mzansi with her easy-to-follow guide, which included filming a flirtatious video of yourself.

In the silly video, Zee remixed an old TikTok of herself pretending to be with a boy in the house. The imaginary boyfriend pulled her in and out of the frame to make it seem like he was in love and approved of her flirtatious behaviour.

The trending video left many social media users on the floor laughing their lungs out at the silly hun.

Watch video below:

Girls just wanna have fun

The girlies want to be off the streets and all booed up as some were interested enough to push the clip’s views up to 5.7 million in only three days. The internet liked the video 805K times, saved it 35K times and created a thread of over 5K comments.

Most commenters laughed at Zee’s goofy behaviour:

@Destroyy couldn’t handle the hilarious clip and commented:

“You will get a man my love, okay?”

@Jayhowhy missed the humour in the clip and announced:

“This is so sad.”

@Tae and the rest of us are mind-blown by how Zee swiftly moved:

“The way she flew.”

@ayeaku_on_ig made sure to comfort Zee after receiving her comic relief:

“Some content creators still do this, don’t be embarrassed.”

