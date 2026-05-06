A South African content creator raised questions about a hantavirus case linked to a cruise ship, sparking curiosity and concern online

The situation involves foreign nationals being treated in Johannesburg, despite the virus being rare in the country

Health authorities have reassured the public that the risk remains low, with no evidence of community spread

A rare health case has raised questions among South Africans, with one content creator voicing concerns that many people were already thinking.

The picture on the left showed the content creator asking questions about the hantavirus. Image: @nathanmolefe, News Station

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @nathanmolefe on 5 May 2026 showed a content creator questioning details about a hantavirus case in South Africa. He raised concerns about why a patient from a cruise ship was transported to a hospital in Johannesburg, despite the city being far from the coast.

The case involves passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship, with reports confirming that a British national is currently in critical condition at a private facility in Sandton. Another passenger, a Dutch national, passed away after collapsing near OR Tambo International Airport.

How does one get Hantavirus

Hantavirus is a rare disease, typically transmitted through contact with infected rodent droppings. However, the strain linked to this outbreak has raised concerns due to its potential for human-to-human transmission. This has contributed to increased public interest and questions about how the situation is being managed.

Health authorities, including the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, have stated that the risk to the general public remains low. Contact tracing is ongoing, and officials have emphasised that there is no evidence of community spread within South Africa.

Despite these reassurances, the topic has gained traction online, partly due to lingering anxiety from past global health crises. The discussion under Nathan Molefe's post highlights how quickly public concern can grow, especially when information is still emerging and people are trying to make sense of unfamiliar situations.

The boat on the right was carrying passengers travelling aboard the cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak are evacuated to the Netherlands. Image: NBC News

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi raise questions about hantavirus

South Africans question a possible lockdown

Gomolemo Seleke joked:

“When is the lockdown? 😭😭😭”

Lera said:

“Something about all this feels off. 😳”

Cookieee542 added:

“We can’t be suffering for an ocean we don’t have. 😭😭😭”

Dampie claimed:

“Other hospitals rejected the sick people.”

T questioned:

“Is there even an ocean near Sandton?”

Sky added:

“Where did the cruise dock? We don’t have a sea in Gauteng. 😭😭”

Naledi complained:

“I posted about Hantavirus earlier and got no attention. 😭”

amy_butterfly said:

“We can’t have another lockdown; some of us need to travel. 😭”

Faith_JesusBaby added:

“This was my year to travel; I won’t accept another lockdown.”

God’s favourite child shared:

“I asked someone knowledgeable, and their response made me feel wrong for asking.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about virus outbreaks

One of the passengers who was aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out sobbed about being stuck on the ship after three people died from the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed seven hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship, with three deaths, one patient in critical condition, and contact tracing underway.

South African health officials are on alert after a virus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius reached the country.

Source: Briefly News