Messages of condolence have flooded in from throughout New Zealand’s rugby community following the tragic death of well-known player Blair Gavin Mirfin after the tractor he was operating reportedly overturned.

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Reports indicate that Mirfin’s body was discovered downstream from the overturned vehicle near Ikamatua on Friday morning. He was 50 years old.

Mirfin was widely admired within New Zealand rugby circles, having represented clubs including Nelson Marist, Blenheim Harlequins and Grey Valley during his career.

The respected prop forward featured prominently for Nelson Bays from 1997 to 2001, making 44 appearances and crossing for four tries. In 1999, he also turned out 12 times for Marlborough Rugby Union and earned selection for the New Zealand Divisional XV during their tour of Samoa and Tonga, where he played three matches.

Blaketown Rugby Club also honoured Mirfin in a heartfelt tribute, calling him “an amazing man who meant the world to our club”.

“Blair was one of the strongest supporters of our senior side. His kindness, generosity and constant backing impacted everyone fortunate enough to know him. He always gave selflessly, never seeking recognition, and our club is stronger because of his contribution,” the statement read.

Nelson Marist also paid tribute, remembering Mirfin as a key member of their 2001 Division One championship-winning side after playing for the club between 1997 and 2001.

“On the field, Blair was a fearless and uncompromising prop, but away from rugby he was a gentle giant with a warm personality.

“He was far more than just a player — he was a successful farmer, a devoted father and a loyal friend to so many. Rest easy, Mirf,” the club said.

Grey Valley Rugby Club expressed their sorrow over the loss of their former club president, player and respected figure, saying they were “heartbroken by the sudden passing of Blair Mirfin, a tough competitor and genuinely great man.”

Source: Briefly News