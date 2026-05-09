A graduate, Nokuthula Dlamini, became a viral sensation after getting emotional while walking across the stage to fetch her degree

The young lady caught people's attention, and she received a makeover after her viral moment on the graduation stage

Another video showed an interesting interaction that the young lady had after her looks completely changed from the makeover

In a post on TikTok, Nokhuthula amassed attention from people after she fetched her degree in tears. The young lady left people touched, and someone sponsored her to get her hair and nails done to celebrate the special time.

South Africa matches a graduate with a man after a makeover. Image: @UKZN / X / @mc_mbakikhala8

Source: UGC

In a video posted on 7 May 2026, the graduate left tongues wagging after an interaction she had with a man who approached her. South Africans flooded the comment section with their imaginations running wild after seeing the young graduate with a young man.

A TikTok video posted by @mzukwase_myeza shows a man who was talking to the young graduate who went viral after receiving a makeover. The man approached her to hand her a plate celebrating that she was officially a graduate. He was also telling viewers that he had plans to get Nokuthula a Gucci bag and that they should not interrupt him. The clip captured the exchange that they had, and they were both smiling from ear to ear. Watch the video of the graduate:

SA speculates about graduate and man

Some people felt as though there was chemistry between the graduate and the man who wanted to buy her a Gucci bag. Online users shared comments expressing approval for the two. Read the comments below:

The lady graduated from UKZN. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal

Source: Facebook

Rialivhuwa 💕 gushed over the graduate and the man:

"Let me start a rumour 😂❤️. Blessed is the hand that gives rather than the hand that receives. Both of you, well done 👏 ❤️"

Naliah🩷👧🏽& Lukhanyo🩵👶🏽 was stunned by the graduate man:

"Weeeh ukuthanda uthando ngithi uHappy Anniversary obhaliwe 😍❤️Congratulations sisi 👩🏽‍🎓❤️"

Bongiwe@@@@ gushed over the pairing:

"Aiy cha naze nafanelana 👌kodwa ke phezukwakho konke lokho kufanelana siyabonga into enhle eniyenzele ingane 🥰👌"

😘🥰Ntoko🥰😘 wrote:

"Seabonga bakithi may your pockets never run dry, congratulations cc👘"

nondumisomaseko20 was in awe of her beauty:

"Nokuba UMiss South Africa kuyamufanela muhle."

mahlatselesego gushed:

"You look good together, sorry😂"

Nqobile 🖤 was convinced the two belonged together:

"Ngyaqala ukubona abantu abafanelana kanje🥹.

Tsonga Queen LadyDee added"

"I wish he can marry her dammm perfect match👌"

Magatsheni remarked:

"Mina ngiyeza nama Rings 💍 🥰nibahle mani 😁. jus a joke bhuti no sisi . bhuti wami siyabonga kakhulu to put that smile on her face."

Other Briefly News stories about graduates

People were impressed by a man living with a disability who still managed to achieve 21 distinctions.

South Africans uploaded a young lady who was celebrating earning her PhD at a very young age.

Online users were amused by a video of a mascot who walked the graduation stage and accepted his degree while wearing the full costume.

South Africans were really impressed by a graduate who was able to earn his degree despite tragedy in his family

Source: Briefly News