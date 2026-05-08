A 21-year-old University of Fort Hare student from Tshabo, near Qonce in the Eastern Cape, has graduated with a Bachelor of Agriculture and 22 distinctions. This came just two years after a devastating house fire claimed the lives of his mother and three siblings in 2023.

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Simanye Tonono has enrolled for post graduate studies. Image: University of Fort Hare

Source: Facebook

Simanye Tonono stood at four gravesides that year and made his grieving mother a vow and he kept it.

The fire tore through the family home on 15 September 2023, while Simanye was attending an event on campus. He got a call from his uncle that only said to come home. When he arrived, community members were already gathered and singing hymns. In a single night, he lost everything and became the only surviving child.

Grief did not wait outside the lecture hall

Returning to campus after burying his family was one of the hardest things Simanye ever had to do. The weight of the loss made even basic academic demands feel impossible, and he eventually failed a module. But a promise made at a graveside is not easy to walk away from.

He described the shift that kept him going: he was no longer studying for himself alone. He was studying for them.

By his second year, the turnaround was clear. He passed most modules with distinctions and took home an academic achievement award. He also mentored other students along the way.

His uncle and guardian, Sabelo Ndikinda, a lecturer at Lovedale College, said watching Simanye succeed has been deeply emotional. He told his nephew to trust the process, lean on family, and not lose direction. Simanye listened to every word.

Simanye described the graduation as the first half of a promise fulfilled. The second half is building the family home, which he vowed to his mother he would one day provide. Next, he sets his sights on postgraduate study in Agribusiness.

Source: Briefly News