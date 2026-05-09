Mike Makaab, the well-known agent from Prosport International, has weighed in on ongoing reports that connect Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi has once again been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Chiefs job, as the Soweto giants continue their search for a permanent replacement for Nasreddine Nabi, who unexpectedly left the club in September 2025.

Prior to his exit, Nabi had successfully delivered Chiefs’ first major silverware in ten years, steering them to the 2025 Nedbank Cup triumph over rivals Orlando Pirates.

In the meantime, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have taken charge as interim co-coaches. Both initially joined as Nabi’s assistants but were later elevated to lead the team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season following his sudden departure.

Golden Arrows coach continues to be linked with Chiefs

Since stepping in, the duo has struggled to bring consistency to the team, prompting growing dissatisfaction among supporters and increasing pressure on the club’s hierarchy to make a change.

With Chiefs trailing league frontrunners Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the title race, sections of the fanbase are calling for an experienced, trophy-winning manager to take over immediately.

This has further fuelled speculation around Mngqithi, a former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician with an impressive résumé. At Golden Arrows, he has not only stabilised performances but also played a key role in nurturing emerging talents who have attracted attention from bigger PSL clubs.

Has Chiefs made contact with Mngqithi?

Responding to the rumours, Makaab clarified that while interest is always possible in football, no official discussions have taken place with Kaizer Chiefs. He also stressed the importance of respecting Mngqithi’s current role at Golden Arrows.

According to him, “There have been rumours in the media, but I’ve had no formal discussions with Kaizer Chiefs. I have a very simple philosophy: if we were talking about an unknown coach, then I’d have to market him.”

He added that Mngqithi’s reputation speaks for itself, noting that any genuine interest should come directly from the club rather than through an agent-driven push.

“Manqoba Mngqithi is a highly experienced, successful coach. So, if there is genuine interest, then that approach has to be made by the football club. I don’t think it’s necessary for me to market Manqoba Mngqithi within the boundaries of South Africa,” Makaab explained.

He further highlighted the strong working relationship he shares with the coach, describing it as one built on mutual understanding and shared ambition.

“We have a long-standing relationship that goes beyond the client-agent relationship, with mutual respect. I understand what drives him, and what drives Manqoba is a project—the opportunity to take on a project, embody the vision of the club, and achieve its objectives. We remain open to interested clubs, but we have to respect the fact that he has a contract with Golden Arrows.”

Source: Briefly News