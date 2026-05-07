Chippa United’s latest coaching change has placed the club back under intense scrutiny with relegation pressure continuing to grow

The Chilli Boys have now gone through five different coaches during the chaotic 2025/26 season

Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from frustration and sympathy to jokes about the club’s instability

Chippa United club chair Mhlekazi Mpengesi (L) is now on his fifth coach after firing Vusumuzi Vilakazi. Image: ChippaUnitedFC

Source: Twitter

Chippa United have dismissed head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi following the club’s 3-1 Betway Premiership defeat to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, in what has become another dramatic twist in the club’s turbulent season.

The Chilli Boys suffered another damaging result at Buffalo City Stadium after a poor run of form stretched their winless streak to five matches. This increased pressure on the Eastern Cape outfit with only a few fixtures remaining.

The fixture had initially been scheduled for Tuesday evening before heavy rainfall left the pitch waterlogged.

SABC Sport stated that chairman Siviwe Mpengesi decided to part ways with Vilakazi shortly after the defeat. The coach reportedly addressed players in the dressing room before making his exit.

Chippa United have now been led by five different coaches during the 2025/26 campaign.

The club has gone through Sinethemba Badela, Musa Nyatama, Luc Eymael, Vusumuzi Vilakazi and incoming interim coach Hlanga Dikeni this season.

Hlanga Dikeni handed difficult task at Chippa

Dikeni, who previously worked as an assistant coach, is expected to take charge of the side for the remainder of the campaign.

The Chilli Boys still face important league fixtures against TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs as they attempt to secure their Betway Premiership status.

Vilakazi had joined Chippa United in October 2025 after the club moved on from Badela and Eymael earlier in the season. He oversaw 18 league matches during his spell with the club.

The latest coaching reshuffle has again raised questions about stability within the team’s technical structures.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi was the fourth coach fired by Chippa United. Image: ChippaUnitedFC

Source: Twitter

Fans react to Chippa United turmoil

Supporters on X reacted strongly after news of Vilakazi’s departure surfaced online.

User @Ndila_001 questioned the timing of the decision and wrote:

“Who is Hlanga Dikeni now? This Chairman is a bit confused there are two games left of the season so why fire him now. It's pointless.”

Sports journalist Sinethemba Makonco later clarified that Dikeni had been serving as the assistant coach. Makanco posted,

Another supporter, @Benzo_Ndlovu, sympathised with the squad and posted:

“Yerrrr, I feel sorry for the players. Five different philosophy (philosophies) in one season.”

User @yangamessi also criticised the instability at the club and commented:

“Coaches should avoid the Chippa cause there is no stability.”

@maraporapo_10 wrote:

“Mpengesi must just coach his club and stop beating around the bush.”

Some supporters defended Vilakazi. User @Snerara questioned the decision and said:

“This guy improves Chippa United's game and he is fired?!”

Others reacted humorously. User @kabistooo joked:

“Someone said it's the ‘MK Party of football’.”

Not all reactions were negative. User @azanianson01 praised the club’s preference for local coaches and commented:

“What I like about him is that he hires local.”

With only 3 matches remaining, attention will now shift to whether Hlanga Dikeni can steady the club and help Chippa United avoid relegation.

Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs clash sparks controversy

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso accused Kaizer Chiefs players of turning Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership clash into “a fight” after a bruising 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld.

Cardoso claimed the match became overly physical and criticised officiating after injuries to Keanu Cupido and Mduduzi Shabalala.

Source: Briefly News